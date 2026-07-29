Paul Finebaum Believes Major SEC Coach is Facing a Career-Defining Decision

The Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the biggest quarterback battles in college football this season. This will also mark the third different starting quarterback in head coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure.

Alabama Has a Major QB Battle

This battle will be between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Mack came to Tuscaloosa with DeBoer from Washington. He has the most experience with the offensive system, but has limited game experience.

He's appeared in five games, completed 26-of-35 passes for 267 yards and three scores. On the other hand, Russell is a former five-star recruit and was one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. He appeared in two games, completing 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores.

So, the glaring issue for both quarterbacks is that neither has much game experience. That could be a big problem for a coach hoping to get the Crimson Tide back to national championship contention.

On top of that, the team doesn't have a reliable running game they can lean on while the quarterback gets comfortable. Alabama finished No. 125 in rushing offense at just 104.1 yards per game last year, the worst among all College Football Playoff teams.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Kalen DeBoer's Decision Could Define His Tenure

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about this decision on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He admitted it won't be easy, but it could be one of the biggest decisions in the DeBoer era.

"It is a difficult decision," Finebaum said. "I think if it ends up being Austin Mack, it may be the right decision, but if it is that decision, a lot of people are going to wonder what's going on here. It's one of the bigger decisions that Kalen DeBoer would have had to have made at Alabama."

The Crimson Tide Can't Afford to Get This Wrong

This decision could make-or-break DeBoer's era in Tuscaloosa. There is already pressure on him entering Year 3, despite making the College Football Playoff last season. A place like Alabama is different. The fan base isn't satisfied by just making the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

They care about what you did when you got there. The Crimson Tide lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game, and then lost 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP quarterfinals after beating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24.

Whoever wins Alabama's quarterback competition will inherit one of the most demanding jobs in college football. With questions surrounding the offense and mounting pressure on DeBoer entering his third season, the Crimson Tide can't afford to miss on that position.

If Alabama hopes to return to national championship contention, getting the quarterback decision right may ultimately determine whether DeBoer's tenure takes the next step or faces even greater scrutiny.