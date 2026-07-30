Paul Finebaum Believes One QB Could Change Everything for a College Football Powerhouse

One of the biggest advantages in college football is having a quarterback who is a true dual-threat. That kind of player, who can make plays with his arms and his legs, puts a lot of stress on a defense.

Dual-Threat Ability Gives Keelon Russell an Advantage

Depending on how dynamic the player is with his legs, the team might need to designate a spy for him so he doesn't get free. That takes another player away from defending the passing game. For an offense, it can also help a running game that struggled the year before. Having him as a run threat means the defense has to account for him instead of selling out for the running back.

It also helps a struggling offensive line. No longer do they have to be perfect, because the quarterback can clean up some of the mistakes. That's a big reason why many think Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell will win the quarterback battle.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) guards quarterback Keelon Russell (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell is a former five-star recruit who played sparingly last season as a true freshman. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores. He also added 17 yards on 5.7 yards per carry. He's in a battle with Austin Mack.

He has appeared in just five games in three seasons. He's completed 26-of-35 passes for 267 yards and three scores. He doesn't provide as big a run threat, rushing for 22 yards on 2.4 yards per carry.

Paul Finebaum Believes Russell Could Transform Alabama's Offense

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" about Russell's ability to help a rushing attack that ranked No. 125 in college football last season. He thinks it could be a big boost.

"If Keelon Russell is the quarterback, the run game just became a lot easier for reasons we don't need to detail," Finebaum said. "He's such a great threat on the field; he's going to open everything else up. He'll take the pressure off what was a pretty anemic offensive line last year."

No Starter Named Yet

The quarterback battle will ultimately come down to which player head coach Kalen DeBoer believes gives Alabama the best chance to win, but Russell's upside is undeniable.

The Crimson Tide desperately need improvement from an offense that struggled to consistently move the football last season, and a quarterback who can create plays outside of the structure could be the difference.

If Russell can prove he is ready to handle the responsibilities of being a starter, he could provide Alabama with the spark needed to get back into the national championship conversation.