Paul Finebaum Blasts One SEC Program For a Lack of Leadership

The Arkansas Razorbacks are ushering in a new era in Fayetteville. Former Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield was hired to replace Sam Pittman after Pittman was fired during the season.

Ryan Silverfield Hired to Save Arkansas

Silverfield had a good six-year run at Memphis. He went 50-24 and had a double-digit win season in 2023 and 2024. Despite his strong tenure, he wasn't able to get the Tigers over the hump and be the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff.

He takes over a program that is at the bottom of the SEC. Arkansas went an abysmal 2-10 last season. In the last three seasons, the Razorbacks have gone 13-24. They've also had six seasons of four wins or fewer in their last nine seasons. So, it is a tall task for Silverfield.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Puts Pressure on Arkansas Leadership

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst received a call from an Arkansas fan. The fan was critiquing Silverfield's performance at SEC media days. Finebaum admitted he didn't get to see it because he was doing a few of ESPN's shows while Silverfield was being interviewed; however, he blamed the leadership for not getting Silverfield better prepared.

"You only get one chance to make that impression," Finebaum said. "... Take advantage of it. There are highly paid people who work for the University of Arkansas, whose job it is to prepare him for that moment. If he chooses not to listen to them or do what they tell him to do, then that's on him. It all starts at the top of the food chain, and the top of the Arkansas food chain is Hunter Yurachek."

Finebaum does bring up a strong point. SEC media days are not anything like what outsiders have experienced before. Players and coaches have talked about how intense it can be and how overwhelming it can be.

That's why it is important you have good leadership in place to help you prepare for that moment. If Silverfield wasn't prepared or seemed overwhelmed, that's on the leadership.

Winning Will Be the Only Thing That Matters

Finebaum's criticism may generate headlines, but Arkansas won't be judged by how Silverfield handled SEC media days. He'll ultimately be judged by whether he can reverse one of the SEC's longest stretches of losing football.

If Silverfield can restore competitiveness and begin moving the Razorbacks back toward bowl contention, any early missteps off the field will quickly be forgotten. In the end, victories, not press conferences, will determine whether Arkansas made the right hire.