Paul Finebaum changes his tune on Arch Manning despite Texas' win
After a Week 1 loss for Texas, Paul Finebaum called for caution downgrading QB Arch Manning. But after a Week 2 win, Finebaum has joined the choir. Even with much better statistical production, Manning did not impress Finebaum in Week 2. He opened up on the subject on the Rich Eisen show.
Finebaum's take
One thing is for sure. He's not nearly as good as I said he was and a few other people thought he was.... He and his coach got completely outmanned in game one against Ohio State.... The second game, he looked better. He still didn't look great. Fortunately for Texas, there's another practice game or two before it gets real, but it definitely will.... There's too many people who have said they have seen him make throws that nobody else can make. I'm waiting though.- Paul Finebaum
Arch's issues
Manning was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruit class, per 247sports. He sat out most of the last two seasons, playing mop-up snaps and replacing Quinn Ewers in two easy 2024 games early in the schedule after Ewers suffered a minor injury. But Manning was expected to be an instant superstar in 2025 and that hasn't really been the case.
He was 17 for 30 for 170 yards against Ohio State, struggling to move the ball in a 14-7 loss. His numbers were better in an easy 38-7 win against San Jose State in Week 2. Manning was 19 for 30 for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a quick flurry that broke the game open.
But through two games, he's hitting on 60% of his passes for 7.8 yards per throw with five touchdowns and two interceptions. That places Manning 13th in the SEC in QB rating, behind players like Ty Simpson and Blake Shapen. Rumors of injury have been noted, and were discussed briefly by Finebaum, but the once strong defender of Arch hasn't been impressed so far in 2025.