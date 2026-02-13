$12.5 Million QB Expected to Become One of College Football’s Most Impactful Players

Michigan’s 2025 season ended in disappointment. The Wolverines finished 9–4 (7–2 Big Ten), capped by a 41–27 loss to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a year that fell short of preseason expectations and raised questions about leadership, discipline, and on-field consistency.

The bowl loss, which swung decisively in the fourth quarter, underscored a recurring issue: an offense capable of explosive flashes but prone to stalling in high-leverage moments.

Off the field, the season unfolded beneath the lingering fallout of the NCAA sign-stealing investigation and the August 2025 infractions decision, keeping the program under national scrutiny throughout the year.

In December, matters escalated further. Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore after an internal investigation determined he violated university policy. Moore was later charged in connection with an alleged home-invasion and stalking incident in the days following his dismissal.

The combination of institutional penalties and leadership turmoil left Michigan entering 2026 facing significant organizational instability.

Yet amid the uncertainty, ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. recently identified Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood as one of the players poised to make the biggest impact in 2026, citing Underwood’s upside and the arrival of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, whose work with Devon Dampier at New Mexico and Utah drew praise.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw on the run against the Texas Longhorns | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Underwood arrived at Michigan as a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class across multiple recruiting services, drawing more than 40 scholarship offers from programs nationwide.

As a true freshman in 2025, he delivered a mixed but promising stat line: 2,428 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, with a 126.6 passer rating and a 60.3% completion rate. He also added 392 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, showcasing the dual-threat ability that made him the country’s most coveted prospect.

However, while there were flashes of high-level playmaking throughout the season, there were also clear growing pains, particularly turnover issues in high-leverage moments, including multiple late interceptions in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas.

Even amid the up-and-down campaign, Underwood’s commercial footprint remains substantial. He reportedly signed a NIL package valued at approximately $12.5 million upon committing to Michigan in November 2024, immediately positioning him among the most financially valuable players in college football.

Looking ahead to 2026, Underwood’s trajectory will hinge on three primary factors: the offensive scheme and play-calling under new coordinator Beck, improved ball security and decision-making, and how quickly the program stabilizes under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

If Underwood makes the “massive jump” projected, Michigan could rapidly reset expectations and reenter the national title conversation. If not, deeper questions about recruiting strategy, roster construction, and program direction will intensify.

Read More at College Football HQ