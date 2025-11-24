Paul Finebaum names college football powerhouse that is no longer a blueblood
USC’s loss to Oregon didn’t just end its postseason hopes. It also reignited a larger conversation about what the program has become under head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans fell 42-27 in Eugene, marking their third road defeat this season and eliminating them from College Football Playoff contention, which was already a long shot.
For many college football fans, the setback symbolized the program’s fall from its historic pedestal, a decline now impossible to ignore.
During Sunday’s episode of ESPN’s Matt Barrie Show, college football analyst Paul Finebaum said USC no longer fits the “blueblood” label it once wore so proudly. “I do, and because it just, what are they, I mean, who are they anymore?” Finebaum said when asked if the program regrets leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
“You walk into a bar in Pittsburgh and Chicago, ‘Oh, Southern Cal.’ You go back 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, Southern Cal was on the top shelf with Alabama and Notre Dame and Ohio State. They’re not anymore.”
That assessment hits especially hard given USC’s proud history, once synonymous with college football excellence. Four seasons into Riley’s tenure, though, the Trojans have yet to return to the College Football Playoff.
Earlier in the same interview, Finebaum also suggested that Riley should simply leave USC to start over anew elsewhere.
Paul Finebaum Says USC Has Fallen From College Football’s Elite
The debate over which programs still qualify as “bluebloods” has intensified this season. On3’s Andy Staples listed 12 schools in that category before the season began, including Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, and USC. His criteria factored in overall win percentage and national championships across multiple eras, metrics that historically reinforced USC’s standing among the sport’s giants. Finebaum, however, sees that legacy eroding under current leadership.
Riley’s tenure has been marked by inconsistency, particularly against elite competition. USC is 0-7 against teams that finished in the top 10 and 10-7 in conference games since joining the Big Ten.
After Saturday’s loss, Riley grew visibly frustrated when asked about a mocking Oregon pregame sign that read “Extend Lincoln Riley.” His response, calling it “the dumbest question I’ve been asked as long as I’ve been a head coach,” reflected the tension surrounding a program with shrinking credibility.
Despite boasting top recruiting classes and significant financial backing, USC continues to struggle in big games. Its defense and special teams remain liabilities, and discipline issues persist. While a win over UCLA next weekend could push the Trojans to nine victories and salvage part of their season, Finebaum’s critique underscores how far the program has drifted from its national standard.
The Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.