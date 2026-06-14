The Florida Gators were once the class of the SEC.

Florida's Post-Meyer Identity Problem

From 2005 to 2010, the Gators had three 13-win seasons. That includes two national championships and two conference titles. That stretch was orchestrated by Urban Meyer.

He would leave after the 2010 season, citing health issues, before returning to coaching in 2012, this time at Ohio State, where he coached seven seasons and won another national championship.

For Florida, it hasn't had a 13-win season since Meyer left. In fact, it has had just four double-digit-win seasons in that nearly 20-year time span. It has also had six losing seasons, four of which have happened in the last five seasons.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall talks on the sideline during spring practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team has gone through eight head coaches during that time, both full-time and interim. The Gators are now under their ninth head coach, Jon Sumrall. To kick off the Sumrall era, the administration announced a $1.45 billion project to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, making it the most expensive stadium upgrade in college football history. The hope is that it will nearly double the annual revenue.

While ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks the renovations will be great, he gave a harsh assessment of those last nearly 20 years on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"You may have heard about the situation at the University of Florida, a school that can't shoot straight with football, now is spending more than a billion and a half dollars on upgrades," Finebaum said. ".... That's a lot of money for a football program that hasn't been impressive since Urban Meyer last roamed the sidelines."

Big Investment, Bigger Expectations in Gainesville

This new project has been in the works for a while, but was delayed due to COVID-19. It is expected to touch every inch of the stadium. While that will likely be an awesome project for fans, Finebaum is right.

There are some bigger priorities for Florida at the moment. The Gators need to show that the program is headed in the right direction on the field. That's the best way to get fans to buy into what is going on. The stadium upgrades are great, putting together a winning team that can compete in the SEC and for a College Football Playoff berth would be even better.

The Real Pressure Behind the Renovations

The argument can be made that this will only help the results on the field. Because after these renovations, what player wouldn't want to play in a stadium like that?

It could give them a boost in recruiting and in the transfer portal. But that project isn't expected to be finished until 2030. Fans want results now. They don't want to wait.

The timeline is where the tension sits for Florida: a program investing like a perennial contender while producing like a middle-tier SEC team.

Until the wins catch up to the spending, every loss will be measured not just against opponents, but against what the program claims it is trying to become.