Paul Finebaum Names SEC Powerhouse That Won't Win 10 Games in 2026

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into another pivotal season in Tuscaloosa under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer Has Proven Track Record

DeBoer returned the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff and SEC Championship Game after missing both in his first season in 2024.

Alabama would lose 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game, then would lose 38-3 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff to the Indiana Hoosiers after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 on the road in the first round.

While those were positive steps, DeBoer is still held to the standard established by Nick Saban and Bear Bryant before him. Alabama is about winning championships. Not just getting there and being in contention; the fans expect a winner.

DeBoer has proven he can win at his previous stops, leading the Washington Huskies to the national championship game before falling to the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Predicts Alabama Will Finish 9-3 in 2026

While he has a strong track record as a coach, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" that he thinks DeBoer is an elite coach, but isn't sure he's the right coach for the Crimson Tide.

"I am not (out on Kalen DeBoer)," Finebaum said. "I've told you many times that I like him. I think he's an elite coach. The only part of that that people don't like is I have questions about if he is the right coach at Alabama. Some of that is the reputation of the man on the street. Some of that is my own opinion. Some of that is a direct result of what we have seen here in two seasons."

Finebaum was then asked if he's optimistic about this year's team. He said he is and predicted another strong season in Tuscaloosa.

"I look at Alabama and I land on 9-3," Finebaum said.

DeBoer has to Prove He's the Right Coach for Alabama

Based on his past comments, this would likely mean that Alabama will not be a playoff team this season. Finebaum has stated that he thinks the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers could be a three-loss playoff team, but he didn't mention Alabama.

A 9-3 season would put even more pressure on DeBoer heading into Year 3. Alabama has already shown progress under his leadership, but the Crimson Tide aren't judged by the same standards as most programs.

The question isn't whether DeBoer can win games. His track record has already answered that. The question is whether he can consistently win the biggest games and put Alabama in a position to compete for national championships.

If Finebaum's 9-3 predictions come true, the conversation surrounding DeBoer could become much louder. At Alabama, progress only buys a coach so much time. Eventually, the Crimson Tide have to get back to playing for championships.