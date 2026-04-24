Paul Finebaum Didn't Hold Back on the Fate of Conference Championship Games

Conference championship games have been a defining part of college football for more than two decades. They were once essential, serving as both a proving ground and a gateway to national title contention.

That role is disappearing.

The expansion of the College Football Playoff has fundamentally changed the equation. What used to be a must-win moment is now, in many cases, just another data point.

The playoff committee attempted to preserve the importance of conference title games by granting automatic bids to the highest-ranked conference champions. In theory, that should have elevated their significance. In reality, it has not had the intended effect.

The core issue is simple. Losing a conference championship game does not carry the same consequences it once did.

Take the Alabama Crimson Tide as an example. After a lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, Alabama’s position in the playoff rankings remained largely unchanged. That outcome sends a clear message.

Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Playing in the game matters less than it used to.

The logic behind that approach is understandable. It is difficult to heavily penalize a team for reaching a conference title game while others stayed home. But that logic also undermines the purpose of the game itself.

If the result does not significantly impact a team’s postseason path, the stakes are diminished. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst addressed the uncertainty surrounding these games.

"The bottom line is this, the championship games are on their way out anyway," Finebaum said. "So, you just have to adjust to that."

That statement may sound extreme, but it reflects the direction the sport is heading. Conference championship games were built for a system where only a select few teams had access to the postseason. In that environment, they served as elimination games. In an expanded playoff structure, that function no longer exists in the same way.

Holding on to them out of tradition does not solve the problem. It only delays the inevitable. There is a more effective alternative, and it aligns with the current structure of the sport.

Conference championship weekend could be repurposed into a play-in round for the final playoff spots. Instead of predetermined title matchups, teams on the bubble could face each other with postseason berths on the line.

That format would restore urgency and create games with immediate consequences.

It would also maintain many of the benefits that conferences value. Matchups could still be structured within conference affiliations, ensuring that revenue and exposure remain concentrated. Neutral-site venues could still be used, preserving the event-like atmosphere that championship games have traditionally provided.

More importantly, it would produce games that matter.

A play-in model eliminates the ambiguity that currently surrounds conference title outcomes. There would be no debate about how much a loss should count or whether a team should be rewarded for simply reaching the game.

Win, and advance. Lose, and the season is over. That clarity is what the sport is missing.

College football has always thrived on high-stakes moments. Expanding the playoffs should enhance those moments, not dilute them. Continuing to rely on a system that no longer fits the structure of the sport works against that goal.

Change is already happening. The only question is whether decision-makers will adapt in a way that strengthens the product or continue to hold on to traditions that no longer serve their original purpose.

At some point, the choice becomes unavoidable. Adjust to the new reality or risk being left behind as the sport moves forward without you.