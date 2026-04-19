Paul Finebaum Drops Harsh Reality Check on One Major SEC Team's Playoff Hopes

The LSU Tigers are one of the most recognizable brands in the SEC, and with that comes a standard that few programs can match.

Since 2000, LSU has won three national championships, including a dominant 2019 run in the College Football Playoff. That history does not just create expectations, it creates impatience when those expectations are not met.

Since that 2019 season, the program has experienced inconsistency. LSU has had multiple seasons with seven or fewer wins, mixed with flashes of success, including two double-digit win seasons under Brian Kelly, who went 34-14 in four seasons.

On paper, that record is strong. At LSU, it was viewed as falling short of the program’s ceiling. That reality led to a major shift, with LSU hiring former Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in pursuit of something more.

Kiffin arrives after a highly successful six-year run at Ole Miss, where he compiled a 55-19 record and led the program to four double-digit win seasons.

That run peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. That success is exactly why LSU made this move, not for stability, but for a higher offensive ceiling and national title upside.

However, the expectations that come with that hire are immediate and unforgiving.

Kiffin wasted no time reshaping the roster, landing the top-ranked transfer portal class, including Sam Leavitt, Jordan Seaton, and Princewill Umanmielen. That level of roster investment signals one thing clearly: this is not a long-term rebuild; it is a win-now operation.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum made that expectation explicit.

"I don't care that it's his first year," Finebaum said. "That's the risk you take. He's got the most expensive roster. He's got the most buy-in. I think any coach in LSU history, maybe other than Saban's last couple of years. I mean, (Nick) Saban didn't have this kind of buy-in. Nobody did."

Finebaum was then asked if this season is playoff or bust.

"Yes, that's exactly what I'm telling you," Finebaum said.

That framing may sound extreme, but it accurately reflects the reality of the situation. LSU did not make this move to be patient. It made this move to compete for championships immediately.

Kelly’s tenure reinforces that point. He won at a high level and consistently kept LSU competitive, but he never reached the College Football Playoff or won the SEC. At most programs, that level of success would be celebrated. At LSU, it triggered a reset.

That context matters for Kiffin. He does not have the luxury of building slowly as he did at Ole Miss. The timeline has already been accelerated by the expectations, the roster, and the financial investment behind the program.

There is one factor working in his favor. Unlike his predecessor, Kiffin has been fully embraced by the fan base and the broader program. That alignment can create momentum, but it does not replace results.

In the end, support only lasts as long as success follows. If the wins come quickly, Kiffin will be viewed as the coach who unlocked LSU’s full potential. If they do not, the same urgency that led to his hiring will turn into pressure just as quickly.

At LSU, there is very little middle ground. This is not about building toward contention. It is about proving it immediately. And that is why Kiffin is already on the clock before his first season even begins.