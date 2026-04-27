Paul Finebaum Gives a Reality Check to the State of College Football

College football is no longer what it used to be, and whether that is a good thing depends on who you ask.

The introduction of NIL and the transfer portal has fundamentally reshaped the sport. What was once built on continuity and development is now driven by movement and opportunity. Players have more power than ever before, and programs are being forced to adapt in real time.

That shift has created both progress and discomfort.

The transfer portal allows players to leave freely and find better opportunities without the penalty of sitting out a season. NIL gives them the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness, turning college athletics into something much closer to a professional model.

Individually, those changes are easy to defend. Players deserve mobility and compensation in a multibillion-dollar industry. For years, they operated under restrictions that limited both.

Collectively, however, the impact has been far more complicated.

Roster stability has become one of the biggest challenges facing programs. Coaches are no longer just recruiting high school players and developing them over time. They are managing a year-round cycle of retention, re-recruitment and replacement. A breakout player is no longer just a success story. He is also a potential departure.

That uncertainty makes it difficult to build continuity.

Former Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” a caller named "Bash" pointed out another consequence, one that resonates just as strongly with fans as it does with programs.

"College sports are becoming just as much of a professional game as the NFL and the NBA," Bash said. ".... The loyalty is not there... It takes the love and tradition out of the sport, but it makes it more money, does it not?"

Finebaum agreed.

"It does indeed," Finebaum said.

That sentiment captures what many fans are struggling to process. College football has always been about more than wins and losses. It has been about connection. Fans followed recruiting classes, watched players grow over four years and formed attachments that lasted well beyond a single season. That experience is becoming harder to replicate.

Now, a player can emerge as a star one season and transfer the next. In some cases, he can even end up at a rival program. The emotional investment that once defined the sport is harder to sustain when the roster feels temporary.

At the same time, the sport is more fluid and competitive than ever.

Programs can rebuild quickly through the portal. A team that struggled one season can add impact players and contend the next. That level of parity creates intrigue and keeps more teams relevant deeper into the season.

It also aligns with the realities of modern college athletics, where money, exposure and opportunity play a central role. That is the trade-off.

College football is gaining flexibility and player empowerment, but it is losing some of the stability and tradition that made it unique. The challenge moving forward is finding a balance between those two forces. Because while the sport is evolving, its identity still matters.

If college football becomes indistinguishable from the professional game, it risks losing the very qualities that made it special in the first place.