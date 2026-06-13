Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Coach That's in the 'Self-Righteous' Hall of Fame

The Clemson Tigers are often lauded for doing things the right way.

That is led by head coach Dabo Swinney. During his 18 seasons as head coach, he's led Clemson to a 187-53 record. The highlights are the two national championships and nine ACC titles. It's arguably been the most successful stretch in Clemson history.

Dabo Swinney's Roster Building Philosophy Under Scrutiny

The reason they are lauded for doing things the right way is that there are quite a few college football traditionalists who don't like NIL and especially don't like the transfer portal. They don't think players should be able to move around whenever they want; instead, they should stick it out and learn how to overcome adversity.

That's not to say the Tigers don't use NIL, because they do. It's the transfer portal that Swinney hasn't fully embraced. In fact, from 2018 to 2024, the Tigers added just two players in the portal. One of those players was a player who transferred out of Clemson but decided to return.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney claps after a defensive stand against South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that Swinney belongs in the "self-righteous" Hall of Fame due to his approach.

"I think Dabo has earned a spot on (the holier than thou) list," Finebaum said. "Like a business Hall of Fame where somebody wins it so many times, you just say you're done. You're in the forever Hall of Fame. Dabo's in the self-righteous, disengenious Hall of Fame."

A Decline From Playoff Powerhouse to Inconsistency

This approach has been a criticism of Clemson. It's why many think the Tigers haven't been able to return to the dominance they displayed in the 2010s. Since 2020, the Tigers have had just two College Football Playoff appearances.

One of those was due to winning the ACC championship and getting an automatic bid. If it weren't for that automatic bid, the team would not have made it. They also lost their first game of both CFP appearances by double digits.

This all culminated in the Tigers going 7-6 last season, despite starting the year ranked No. 4 and having national championship expectations. This marked the worst season since 2010.

Signs of Adjustment in the Modern Era

However, Swinney seems to be changing his approach to team building. In 2025, the team added four players; in 2026, the team added 11 players.

While that isn't as much as some other teams across the country, it does show that he's realized he may not like the portal, but he has to embrace it during this new era of college football. Because if he doesn't, he will be left behind.