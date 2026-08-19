Paul Finebaum Names Struggling SEC Program That Will Be 'Playing for Championships' Soon

The 2026 college football season will feature several new coaches at some of the best programs in the sport. For example, the SEC will have six new head coaches this season.

Jon Sumrall Tasked with Turning Around Florida

One of the biggest hires was Jon Sumrall becoming the head coach of the Florida Gators. Sumrall has an incredible resume at the Group of Five level, going 43-12 in his four seasons. He's won double-digit games in three of his four seasons; in the lone season he didn't, he went 9-5. His best season was in 2025, when he led the Tulane Green Wave to an 11-2 season and a College Football Playoff berth.

He's now being tasked with turning around a Florida team that hasn't been able to recapture the success it had in the late 2000s. The Gators haven't had a double-digit-win season since 2019 and have had four losing seasons in their last five.

Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Prediction About Sumrall and Florida

Despite the recent struggles, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he believes Sumrall will make the Gators a winner again.

Florida Gators coach Jon Sumrall talks with defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins (49). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm not 100% sure you can say this is going to be a breakout year, though, because there are just too many moving parts," Finebaum said. "I do think that Auburn game is a bellwether, though. I think to have a really good season, they're going to need to win that game because I look at that as an even game... I think Jon Sumrall is going to have this team in a very short period of time playing for championships."

Sumrall Has Florida Thinking About Championship Again

Sumrall's track record is the biggest reason for optimism. He has consistently taken programs and turned them into winners, and he arrives at Florida after leading Tulane to the CFP.

The challenge will be doing it at a much different level. Florida plays in one of the deepest conferences in the country, and the Gators will have to recruit, develop and retain talent at a much higher level than Sumrall faced at Tulane.

Still, Finebaum's prediction speaks to the confidence surrounding the hire. If Sumrall can stabilize Florida quickly, develop the roster and start winning the games the Gators are supposed to win, the program could become a legitimate SEC contender sooner than many expect.

Florida has been searching for the right coach for years, and if Sumrall proves to be that guy, the Gators may finally have a path back to playing for championships.