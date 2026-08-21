Paul Finebaum Names Unexpected College Football Player He Wants to Watch Most

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are entering a critical season in Year 3 under head coach Jeff Lebby.

Jeff Lebby Faces Crucial Year 3

The Bulldogs were a disaster in Year, going 2-10 after a ton of roster turnover following the firing of then-head coach Zach Arnett. Lebby bounced back in 2025, going 5-8 and making a bowl game. However, it's time for the team to take another jump in 2026.

To do that, the team has to fix the offensive and defensive lines. Lebby hired Arnett back, this time to coach the defense. That move should help not just the defensive line, but the defense as a whole. Arnett is known for being able to cause havoc.

The offensive line will have four new starters. They will also have a new quarterback, Kamario Taylor. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, mostly as a wildcat quarterback. He rushed for 458 yards and eight scores. He threw for 629 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Taylor, who is the highest-rated quarterback commit in Mississippi State history, started the final two games against the Ole Miss Rebels and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He ran for 236 yards and three scores in those games, while throwing for 419 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes under duress. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes Kamario Taylor Could Change Mississippi State's Season

His potential has ESPN's Paul Finebaum saying on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he's the player he's looking forward to watching the most.

"I'm just going to make some obvious points here," Finebaum said. "You think about last year, in the Texas and Tennessee games, with Kamario Taylor in there, they would have won both games. So, you start moving instead of (5-7), you are at least .500, and maybe he turns a corner in a game or two elsewhere. I think he's that important... I think it's one of the most exciting things to happen to Mississippi State in a long time. I'm not sure there's a player I want to see more than him."

Kamario Taylor Gives Hope for a Breakthrough Season

The 2026 season is about more than simply improving the Bulldogs' win total. Lebby needs to show that Mississippi State can become competitive in the SEC, and Taylor could be the player who determines how quickly that happens.

Finebaum's comments underline just how much confidence there is in the young quarterback. If Taylor develops into the player Mississippi State believes he can, the Bulldogs could be one of the SEC's more interesting teams to watch this season.