Paul Finebaum Labels Conversations About College Football Powerhouse as 'Fairly Nauseating'

The Indiana Hoosiers have been one of the best stories in college football over the last two seasons. Head coach Curt Cignetti took over the program before the 2024 season.

Indiana Hoosiers Have Been One of the Best Stories in College Football

The Hooisers are historically one of the worst programs in the history of the sport. But in his first year, he led them to their first double-digit-win season, going 11-2 and making the College Football Playoff. Many people thought that season would be a flash in the pan, but the Hoosiers followed that up with an even better season. Indiana went 16-0 and won the first national championship in program history.

Despite winning the national title, the Hoosiers started this season ranked No. 6 in the country. They took on a revamped North Texas Mean Green in the opener. Indiana was dominant, winning 52-16. Quarterback Josh Hoover had a nice start to his tenure. He completed 13-of-16 passes for 231 yards and four scores, with no interceptions. The Hoosiers also added 134 yards and three scores on the ground.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Calls the Indiana Conversation "Nauseating"

Despite their rising popularity, not everyone is on board. ESPN's Paul Finebaum joked about being surrounded by Indiana graduates while doing "First Take." He said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the conversations about the Hoosiers are nauseating.

"The Indiana conversation is fairly nauseating," Finebaum said.

Indiana Has a Chance to Silence the Doubters Again

Finebaum's comments are a reminder that Indiana's transformation still has plenty of skeptics, particularly because the Hoosiers went from a program with limited historical success to an undefeated national champion in such a short period.

The best way for Indiana to answer that skepticism is the same way it answered it last season: on the field. A dominant opener was a strong first step, but the Hoosiers will face much more significant challenges as the season progresses, including a home matchup against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in October.

At this point, the Indiana conversation is no longer about whether Cignetti's first season was a fluke. The Hoosiers have already followed it with a national championship and another convincing opening win. Now, the question is whether they can remain among the sport's elite long enough that even the loudest skeptics have no choice but to take them seriously.

The Hoosiers will take on Howard on Saturday at noon ET on the Big Ten Network.