College Football Fans Already Have a Catch of the Season Contender

Indiana kicked off its national title defense against North Texas at noon EDT on Saturday.

Hoosiers' running back Lee Beebe returned the opening kickoff to set Indiana up at the Mean Green's 20-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Josh Hoover connected with wide receiver Nick Marsh for what will go down as one of the most ridiculous touchdown catches in college football this season.

Hoover targeted Marsh in the left side of the end zone, placing the football where only Marsh could reel it in. Marsh's left hand was engaged with the defender, so he had to extend his right out to palm the football.

What a snag by Nick Marsh to put @IndianaFootball in front first 😳 pic.twitter.com/3DvAiBSlql — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Indiana marks the second Big Ten program Marsh has played for in three seasons

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was a four-star prospect in Michigan State's 2024 signing class, the first class to play for Jonathan Smith.

Marsh immediately produced for the Spartans' offense in 2024, tallying 41 receptions for 649 yards and three touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards receiving in Michigan State's victories over Maryland and Iowa that season.

The highs were not as high for Marsh in 2025 as they were in 2024, but the results were more consistent on a weekly basis. He caught 59 passes for 662 yards and a trio of touchdowns, a performance that was enough to earn him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention at the end of the regular season.

The Spartans moved on from Smith after two seasons and hired Pat Fitzgerald, so Marsh was among a large group of players to depart from Michigan State in January.

Marsh is one of a few key transfers to start on Indiana's offense

Curt Cignetti has developed a reputation for his keen eye for talent in the transfer portal in his previous two seasons at Indiana. He successfully grabbed eventual 3,000-yard passers in each of his first two portal cycle, the latter of which was 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana acquired former TCU signal-caller Josh Hoover as its replacement for Mendoza. Hoover threw for 9,629 yards in his four seasons with the Horned Frogs, a number good for third-most in TCU program history behind Trevone Boykin and Andy Dalton.

For its starting running back, Indiana turned to Boston College transfer Turbo Richard. In two seasons with the Eagles, Richard ran for an aggregate 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 total carries.

Up front, the Hoosiers acquired to Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner to fill a void at guard. Brunner spent three seasons with the Badgers, starting every game of both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.