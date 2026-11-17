The most hyped and talked about head coach in college football in 2026 has become the head coach facing some of the most intense criticism just one year into the job.

A Blunt Assessment

Veteran ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum did not hold back after Lane Kiffin’s heated postgame comments following LSU’s narrow loss to Texas.

In the wake of a 22-21 defeat defined by more costly defensive breakdowns, Finebaum described the LSU head coach as “a broken man,” framing the moment as both sad and completely self-inflicted.

“Lane Kiffin is a broken man,” Finebaum said.

He added: “And I don’t mean to jump on his grave or anything, but it’s really sad to watch… And he only has himself to blame.”

Another Very Costly Defeat

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This time, it was LSU’s defense to blame, with the loss dropping the Tigers to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play.

It marked their second consecutive defeat and third in their last five games, effectively ending realistic hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff or the conference championship in Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge.

On the decisive play, Texas running back Raleek Brown found himself wide open for the game-winning touchdown.

In his Monday press conference, Kiffin expressed raw frustration, questioning how a team that had worked so hard could fail to cover the player in that moment. His language was blunt and unfiltered.

Finebaum’s Critique

Finebaum responded directly, calling Kiffin a “great coach in theory but not in practice,” arguing the coach bears full responsibility for the situation.

He contrasted Kiffin’s previous success at Ole Miss with a quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss capable of both running and throwing against the current situation with Sam Leavitt, noting the significant investment made in LSU’s signal-caller.

Finebaum urged Kiffin to stop making excuses and look in the mirror, saying the blame ultimately rests with the man staring back each morning.

Growing Fan Frustration

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The comments also reflected broader discontent among LSU fans.

Finebaum observed that supporters who once embraced Kiffin enthusiastically — while Ole Miss fans rejected him — are now second-guessing the hire.

He pointed out that predecessor Brian Kelly delivered a win over Alabama and a berth in the SEC Championship Game. By comparison, Kiffin has yet to secure a signature victory in his early tenure and has come up short in the program’s biggest tests.

What Comes Next

With the season winding down, LSU faces a difficult stretch. Next is a road trip to face a top-10 Tennessee team, followed by another road contest against Arkansas.

Finebaum suggested that finishing the year strongly is essential. Without positive results, the frustration that has already surfaced in Baton Rouge risks hardening into lasting disappointment heading into a very nervous offseason.