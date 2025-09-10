Paul Finebaum makes $68 million revelation amid Kalen DeBoer firing rumors
Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words about two SEC head coaches on Tuesday’s Rich Eisen Show. The ESPN/SEC Network analyst said it’s "pretty much unlikely" Billy Napier will be Florida’s coach in 2026 and argued Kalen DeBoer's massive buyout makes any near-term move by Alabama far less realistic.
"He's got a little more security for this reason. Napier's buyout is only 20 million. DeBoer is 68 million. And only one time has college football ever gone this high. They went 76 [million] three years ago with Jimbo Fisher. But Rich, that was Texas A&M. That's a good day in the oil fields. Alabama doesn't have any oil fields proper. They may have some way out in the Gulf, so they really can't afford to get rid of him. But sometimes coaches can make it easier to get rid of you if they keep losing. And DeBoer is really living week to week right now."
Napier's contract calls for Florida to owe roughly 85% of his remaining salary if fired without cause. After the 2025 season that number goes to about $19.38 million. DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million deal at Alabama in January 2024 and his current buyout is in the high-$60 millions (estimates range from about $63M to $70M depending on timing). The benchmark for the highest buyout remains Jimbo Fisher’s $76 million payout from Texas A&M in 2023.
DeBoer's Tide are 1–1 this season, opening with a 31–17 loss to Florida State before blitzing UL Monroe 73–0. QB Ty Simpson completed 17 straight passes (17/17, 3 TDs) in the rout as Alabama scored on all 11 drives. The rebound win was a distraction of sorts from the Week 1 panic around Tuscaloosa. DeBoer went 9–4 in his first Alabama season (2024) — the Tide’s worst record since Saban’s debut year.
The Crimson Tide dive into the meat of their slate with Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, then visit Georgia on Sept. 27. October features Vanderbilt at home on Oct. 4, a trip to Missouri on Oct. 11, Tennessee in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 18 and at South Carolina on Oct. 25. In November, Alabama hosts LSU on Nov. 8 in a designated night window game, welcomes Oklahoma on Nov. 15, faces Eastern Illinois on Nov. 22 and closes the regular season at Auburn on Nov. 29.