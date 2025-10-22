Paul Finebaum reveals the team to beat in the SEC ahead of Week 9
Everybody in the country sold their stock in Alabama after a Week 1 upset loss to Florida State, but the Crimson Tide has become one of the hottest teams in college football.
Since Week 1, the Crimson Tide have won six consecutive games, including four straight wins over Top 25 opponents. Most recently, Alabama defeated No. 11 Tennessee 37-20, improving to 4-0 in the SEC and moving the Crimson Tide back into the top five of the AP Top 25 poll.
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum was asked if Alabama was the team to beat in the SEC.
"Absolutely," Finebaum said. "Eight weeks ago, there was talk about what are we going to do with Kalen DeBoer's buyout? Right now, he's done one of the most phenomenal turnaround jobs I have ever seen in college football."
A massive part of Alabama's resurgence has been quarterback Ty Simpson, who is making a strong case to be a Heisman candidate this season. He's been spectacular, completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and only one interception.
Finebaum noted Simpson's improvement as the starter, but also identified a key coaching change that has played a huge role in Alabama's offensive success.
"It's really about Ty Simpson," Finebaum continued. "His defense is still playing at a high level, but he has so many weapons, and he has just brought a calmness and a coolness to this team. And the main reason I think they are winning more this year than last is Ryan Grubb. He originally signed with DeBoer last year, then decided to go to Seattle. He's back now, and he is the difference in this football team."
Grubb has been DeBoer's right-hand man throughout his rise through the coaching ranks. He first joined DeBoer at Sioux Falls, where he helped DeBoer win two NAIA national championships in 2008-09. He then rejoined DeBoer at Eastern Michigan, where he served as the OL coach as DeBoer was the offensive coordinator.
Most notably, DeBoer and Grubb revamped the Washington offense, leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff and a CFP national championship appearance. He played an important role in developing Michael Penix Jr., who won the Maxwell Award and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Alabama is now one of only two SEC teams (Texas A&M) that are undefeated in conference play. The Aggies and Crimson Tide do not play, meaning the Crimson Tide controls its own destiny for the SEC Championship. If Alabama wins its remaining three conference games, the Crimson Tide will secure a spot in Atlanta.
The road to Atlanta continues this Saturday with a road trip to South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm CT on ABC.