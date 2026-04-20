Paul Finebaum Names 'Arguably' the Best QB in the SEC

The Ole Miss Rebels entered the offseason surrounded by uncertainty, but that uncertainty may have quickly turned into one of the most favorable situations in college football.

The program lost head coach Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers following the regular season. At the same time, questions surrounding quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his eligibility created even more instability. Losing a head coach is one thing, but potentially losing an elite quarterback would have completely reshaped expectations.

Ole Miss responded by promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, maintaining continuity on one side of the ball. That move provides stability, but it also places immediate pressure on a first-time head coach to sustain a high level of success.

Chambliss’ situation added another layer of complexity. He sought an additional year of eligibility due to medical issues during his time at Ferris State.

The NCAA denied his request multiple times, including an appeal, before the situation shifted in the legal system. A state judge ultimately granted an injunction allowing him to play in 2026, and the decision was upheld when the NCAA’s appeal was denied.

That ruling did more than just return a player; it fundamentally changed the ceiling of this team.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) scrambles past Miami Hurricanes defender. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum emphasized just how important Chambliss is to Ole Miss.

"I think they're in good shape for one specific reason, and that's Trinidad Chambliss," Finebaum said. "He might be the best quarterback in the SEC. So, he gives them an opportunity."

That statement may sound bold, but the production supports it. Chambliss stepped into the starting role early last season and delivered at a high level, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores.

More importantly, he elevated the entire team. His ability to extend plays and create offense in critical moments was a major factor in the program’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

There is also a larger point that cannot be ignored. By the end of last season, there were very few quarterbacks in the country playing at a higher level than Chambliss. His efficiency, decision-making, and dual-threat ability made him one of the most difficult players to defend.

Arguments about him being the best quarterback in the SEC are understandable, but they may not go far enough. There is a legitimate case that he enters this season as the best quarterback in all of college football.

That kind of player changes expectations immediately. What once looked like a transition year under a new head coach now looks like an opportunity to compete at the highest level again.

There will still be challenges. A coaching change always introduces uncertainty, and sustaining success after losing a figure like Kiffin is not easy. But having an elite quarterback in place minimizes many of those concerns.

In modern college football, quarterback play often defines a team’s ceiling. Ole Miss does not just have stability at that position; it has one of the most impactful players in the country.

If Chambliss performs at the level he showed late last season, this team will not just remain relevant; it will be firmly in the national championship conversation once again.