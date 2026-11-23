ESPN's Paul Finebaum has watched plenty of coach of the year contenders rise and fade this fall, and he now says Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has done the best job in the sport after the Vols' 27-13 win over LSU.

"I cannot be more impressed with Josh Heupel at Tennessee," Finebaum said on McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning. "I think for all the candidates for coach of the year that have come and gone, he would be mine."

Why Finebaum says Tennessee keeps getting screwed

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Finebaum started the segment by going after the College Football Playoff selection committee ahead of Tuesday night's updated rankings.

"Well, I'm just going to go ahead and say it. I think Tennessee continues to be screwed every week," Finebaum said. "You can call me whatever you want. I'm well aware of my degree. I'm also well aware of where I live and where I'm accused of being the biggest fan. But I just think that Tennessee thing is out of whack."

The Tennessee graduate has a point. The committee put the Vols at No. 9 last week even though they beat Alabama 26-10, and Alabama sat six spots higher at No. 3. Tennessee's two losses came by a combined six points: 20-17 to Texas and 27-24 to South Carolina in the final second.

Finebaum also compared the reaction to Tennessee's win over LSU with the reaction to Alabama's win over the Tigers earlier this month. "It's still the same team, and I think you just have to be objective about how you square it," he said.

Heupel made his own pitch after Saturday's game. "I would think some of the old-time coaches that are on that committee would have a great appreciation for the style of play, the physicality that we play," he said.

How Jim Knowles changed Tennessee

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The praise is a turnaround for Finebaum. This spring, after an 8-5 season, he said Tennessee felt like it was "going in the wrong direction." SEC media picked the Vols to finish eighth this summer. They're 9-2 and third in the conference.

Most of that turnaround came on defense. After Tim Banks was fired, Heupel hired Jim Knowles, whose 2024 Ohio State defense led the country in scoring and total defense. Finebaum saw the counterargument coming.

"Maybe you could say, 'Well, it's all Jim Knowles.' Well, he hired Jim Knowles," Finebaum said.

Knowles' pass rush leads the nation in sacks, even with defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby out for the season. Against LSU, Tennessee had eight sacks, its most in a game since 2000, and held the Tigers to 43 rushing yards on 34 carries.

The offense has been harder to sit through. "They're an impossible team to watch play offensively," Finebaum said. "They find the most bizarre ways to get points, and every point for that team is important."

That's the strongest part of Heupel's case. Injuries have forced him to split quarterback duties between freshman Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre, so the coach known for a fast passing attack has rebuilt his team around field position and the run game. Brandon broke a 13-13 tie with an 18-yard touchdown run and later sealed the game with a 55-yard score. "It's a different style than maybe I've played historically as a head coach," Heupel said.

What's next for the Vols

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The win also cost Tennessee. The SEC fined the school $250,000 after fans threw golf balls and bottles toward LSU's sideline with 3:14 left.

Tennessee closes the regular season Saturday at Vanderbilt, which beat the Vols 45-24 last season. A win should send Heupel to his second College Football Playoff in Knoxville.