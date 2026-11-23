Tennessee's 27-13 win over LSU coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers kept the Vols on track for the College Football Playoff, but the SEC made sure the golf ball and mustard bottle barrage at Neyland Stadium came with a steep bill.

The SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 on Sunday after fans hurled golf balls and mustard bottles toward the LSU sideline with 3:14 left. The league held off on suspending alcohol sales at Neyland but reserved the right to do so.

What sparked the SEC's fine?

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LSU was driving down 27-13 when the student section boiled over. Objects rained toward the Tigers' bench as chants aimed at Kiffin filled the stadium. Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season in 2009 before bolting for USC. Officials stopped play while LSU players retreated to the middle of the field.

The public address announcer warned of a Tennessee penalty if anything else came down. The game ended without another stoppage, and Kiffin led LSU out through a side tunnel instead of the one running through the student section.

The SEC said fans were endangering contest participants and leaned on its alcohol availability bylaw, which allows a fine when cans or plastic bottles become projectiles. Few fines this season were easier to predict.

Lane Kiffin points at Josh Heupel

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Tennessee coach Josh Heupel set the stage in July at SEC Media Days. He joked that he hoped Knoxville sports stores had reinforcements on the golf balls and added, "hopefully Knoxville is ready for his arrival."

"I'm not being critical of him. I'm laughing at it. But they listened to their coach. So no, that doesn't surprise me," Kiffin said after the loss.

Heupel praised the crowd, saying, "Our fans were phenomenal. You could feel the energy in the stadium." He has a point about the noise, since LSU committed seven false starts, managed 265 total yards and turned it over three times. ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis picked the Vols to win last week, and they delivered. Still, a summer joke about stocking up on golf balls looks worse next to a $250,000 bill.

Tennessee's second fine since October

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This is Tennessee's second SEC penalty in five weeks. It follows a $500,000 fine for storming the field after a 26-10 win over Alabama on Oct. 17, which brings Tennessee's fan-related fines to $750,000 this fall.

It also repeats what happened in 2021. That year the SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 after debris thrown at Kiffin and Ole Miss delayed the end of a 31-26 Rebels win for roughly 20 minutes. The league handed down the same number five years later for the same behavior, which suggests it sees the threat to alcohol sales, not the dollar figure, as its strongest deterrent.

The 9-2 Vols close the regular season Saturday at Vanderbilt, and a win in Nashville would likely lock up a College Football Playoff berth. LSU, now 6-5, finishes at Arkansas.