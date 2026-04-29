Paul Finebaum Names College Football Coach Who Crossed the Line

The SEC is no stranger to rivalries, but the tension building between LSU and Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season feels different. This one is personal.

Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU did more than create headlines. It created resentment. Coaching changes happen across college football every year, but the timing and circumstances of this one have added an edge that goes beyond competition.

Kiffin did not just leave Ole Miss. He left before the biggest moment in program history.

After leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance, he accepted the LSU job prior to the postseason, leaving the team to finish its run without him. Ole Miss responded by advancing to the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami, a result that only reinforced how strong the foundation was.

That is part of what makes this situation so complicated.

Kiffin built something real in Oxford. He elevated the program, won consistently and pushed it into national relevance. At the same time, his departure created a sense of abandonment at a moment when the program was reaching its peak. That tension has not faded.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Instead, it has been amplified by Kiffin himself. Known for his presence on social media, he has continued to engage publicly in ways that keep the situation in the spotlight. That approach drew criticism from ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," where he questioned whether Kiffin had gone too far.

"[Lane Kiffin] crossed some sort of invisible line where, like, you should not be tweeting as the head football coach at a university about altercations or promoting them... because unfortunately, as you and I both know, someone's going to take that literally," Finebaum said.

That concern is valid.

Rivalries thrive on emotion, but there is a difference between intensity and escalation. When a head coach leans into the narrative publicly, it can blur that line. Words carry weight, especially in a conference where fan bases are deeply invested, and games already carry significant stakes.

LSU is not easing into a new era under Kiffin. The expectation is immediate success. The program has not reached the College Football Playoff since 2019, and the pressure to end that drought is real. That alone would create urgency. Adding this level of external tension only increases it.

For Ole Miss, the motivation is just as strong. This is not just another opponent on the schedule. It is the coach who helped build the program, now standing on the opposite sideline. That dynamic ensures the matchup will carry emotion regardless of records or rankings.

The challenge for both programs is managing that emotion.

At some point, the focus has to return to football. The narratives, the comments and the frustration can fuel the buildup, but they cannot define the outcome. Games like this are often decided by execution, not energy.

Kiffin understands that. He has proven himself as one of the most creative offensive minds in the sport. LSU hired him to win games, not headlines. That is why the next step is obvious. Let the rivalry play out on the field.

The buildup is already there. The stakes will be high. The attention will follow. Now it is up to both programs to channel that intensity the right way, because if they do not, the story risks becoming something bigger than football.

And that is where the line should be drawn.