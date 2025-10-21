Paul Finebaum names college football head coach who was a 'complete failure'
Florida escaped with a 23-21 win over Mississippi State in Week 8, but it still wasn't enough to save Billy Napier's job.
Napier was fired on Sunday, a move made less than 24 hours after Florida's victory, which helped the Gators improve to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. Even in the win, the Gators were far from impressive, needing a miraculous game-sealing interception with less than a minute remaining.
The Gators will owe Napier nearly $21 million, half due within 30 days, and the rest being paid over three annual installments, starting in 2026. Wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales will serve as the interim head coach.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Paul Finebaum didn't hold back when asked about his thoughts on Florida's decision to part ways with Napier.
"It was long overdue," Finebaum said. "He was really a complete failure as the coach. What's interesting, I mean, is this is the fourth straight Gator coach that has been fired since Urban Meyer was there and won two national championships in five years."
In four seasons with the Gators, Napier compiled a 22-23 overall record and a 12-16 record in the SEC. He led the Gators to two bowl appearances, winning the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane last season. His only winning record came last season, with the Gators finishing 8-5, including the bowl win.
Napier was unable to find the same success he had at Louisiana, where he finished 40-12 over four seasons. He led the Ragin' Cajuns to back-to-back Sun Belt conference titles and four consecutive bowl appearances.
Finebaum also addressed who could be the potential No. 1 candidate to replace Napier at Florida.
"But Billy (Napier) is gone," Finebaum continued. "So, where does Florida go? The name that I keep hearing, and I was down there two weeks ago, and every student on campus said, 'Can you get us Lane Kiffin?' Lane Kiffin will be the number one choice."
Kiffin has been linked with nearly every open SEC job over the past three seasons. It would be a solid hire for the Gators after Kiffin's success at Ole Miss, where he's 50-19 overall over six seasons. He's won 10 or more games in three of the past four seasons, including back-to-back bowl wins the past two years.
The Gators will have a bye week to regroup after Napier's departure, but the road will not get easier. Florida returns to action on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville against No. 5 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm CT on ABC.