Lane Kiffin sends clear message after Nick Saban’s comments on career move

Lane Kiffin's opening week in Baton Rouge sparked a wave of recruiting flips in LSU's favor and ignited a high-profile back-and-forth among college football's biggest names.

Nick Saban, sitting on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, argued that the state's talent density makes LSU a uniquely attractive job for a recruiter, and that this likely influenced Kiffin's decision.

"Where do these players in the NFL come from? Per capita, Louisiana has more players playing in the NFL than any other state," Saban said. "That was one of the reasons I was interested in that job when I went from Michigan State there, was because the players in the state give you an opportunity to be successful, and that's probably something that Lane took into consideration."

Kiffin, who left an 11-win Ole Miss staff and an expected playoff appearance after LSU’s offer, answered in a one-line social post on X: "#StayInTheBoot.”

Louisiana has produced a long line of NFL greats, including Peyton and Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Marshall Faulk, Ed Reed, Odell Beckham Jr., and Dak Prescott.

Within his first week on the job, Kiffin put action behind the “keep Louisiana talent home” mantra, securing several marquee recruits, including five-star defensive tackle Lamar Brown, Edna Karr standout Richard Anderson, and four-star OT Brysten Martinez.

Louisiana’s high NFL-player-per-capita numbers help explain LSU’s long domestic recruiting advantage and why a coach focused on accessing local elite prospects might view LSU as a faster path to roster renewal.

The early signing wins show Kiffin’s staff is already translating that argument into commitments.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Prior to LSU unveiling him as its next head coach, Ole Miss officials refused to let Kiffin remain on for the postseason, elevated Pete Golding, and criticized the way the move unfolded, a decision that sparked frustration among Rebels players and fans.

Reporting also noted Kiffin consulted former mentors, including Saban and NFL coach Pete Carroll, while deciding.

Saban later confirmed he had counseled Kiffin but pushed back against suggestions he steered the decision.

The interplay between the two, coupled with Saban’s LSU history and the recruiting implications, added a fresh subplot to an already turbulent coaching carousel.

