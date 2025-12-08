Paul Finebaum names program ‘in contention’ for college football’s worst fan base

The selection committee finalized the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket on Sunday and officially set the field for the chase to the national championship. The Indiana Hoosiers claimed the top overall seed following an undefeated season and a Big Ten title.

Indiana will enjoy a first-round bye alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders. The committee rewarded these programs with the top four seeds and a direct path to the quarterfinals. The drama intensified further down the rankings as teams jockeyed for the final at-large bids.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes secured the last spots in the field despite recent setbacks. Alabama remained at No. 9 after a loss in the SEC championship game, while Miami held onto the No. 10 seed.

Group of 5 champions Tulane and James Madison also punched their tickets to the postseason. The inclusion of these programs brought a sigh of relief to their fanbases, but the announcement signaled the end of the road for another major contender that found itself without a seat at the table.

Calls for a change to a 16-team playoff field, like from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, may be pushed for consideration after this year's exclusions included some of the country's biggest programs.

Paul Finebaum criticizes Fighting Irish reaction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished as the first team out of the playoff bracket. The committee ranked the 10-2 program at No. 11 but bumped them from the field to accommodate the five highest-ranked conference champions. The decision sparked outrage in South Bend and led the university to opt out of the bowl season entirely. ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum addressed the situation shortly after the reveal and offered a harsh critique of the fanbase.

Finebaum argued that the supporters should accept the reality of their resume rather than complain about the committee's final judgment.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are not in the College Football Playoff and have opted out of playing in a bowl game this year. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“They are in contention for the worst fan base in America,” Finebaum said on ESPN. “I know that is always been the case, but shut up already. You have got a really good team. You played two meaningful games at the beginning of this year, one at home and one on the road, and you lost both.”

The analyst referenced Notre Dame’s early-season losses to the Texas A&M Aggies and Miami. Finebaum believes the independent status of the program is the primary reason for their exclusion. He noted that avoiding a conference championship game hurts the team when comparing resumes against other at-large candidates.

“You are afraid to play in a conference because you want the money and run,” Finebaum said. “That is your fault. If you are sitting at 12:30 today on the outside, that is your problem, not ours.”

Paul Finebaum says Notre Dame fans are in contention for the worst fanbase in america, adding that they should "shut up already". pic.twitter.com/TlHEMHecg4 — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) December 7, 2025

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua expressed frustration with the process and stated the playoff spot was stolen from his players. As a result, the Irish have opted out of "consideration for a bowl game."

"As a team, we've decided to withdraw our name from consideration for a bowl game following the 2025 season," Notre Dame wrote in a statement. "We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we're hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026."

The Fighting Irish will now look toward the 2026 season while much of the college football world prepares for the postseason.

Read more on College Football HQ