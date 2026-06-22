Paul Finebaum Names College Football Playoff Contender He Doesn't Care About

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were one of the surprise teams in college football in 2025.

The Red Raiders went 12-2, won the Big 12 for the first time in school history and made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. It also marked the first double-digit win season since 2008, and only the seventh in school history.

Texas Tech Benefits From New Era

The Red Raiders have benefited from the NIL and transfer portal era, as they have one of the best NIL collectives in the country. Because of that, they've acquired a ton of talent and are now looking to be the team that will run the Big 12 in the next several seasons.

One of the players they were hoping would help do that this season was quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He was one of the most sought-after transfers, but due to a gambling issue, the NCAA banned him from playing FBS football this season.

However, he has since been granted an injunction against the NCAA. That cleared the way for him to play football this upcoming season. Instead of doing that, Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually agreed to part ways, and Sorsby elected to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Dismisses Texas Tech

So, it seems like one of the biggest stories of the offseason has come to an end. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about this on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," where he stated he's glad it's over so he doesn't have to talk about a team he doesn't care about anymore.

"I think most, if not all of us, should take a big deep breath and say, 'Thankfully it's over,'" Finebaum said. "Not because it's Texas Tech, a school I really don't care about, but for college football. It was a bad look for the game, and I think that most people reacted correctly."

Texas Tech Must Prove it Again

Finebaum not caring about Texas Tech is no surprise. His loyalties belong to the SEC. That's what he's covered the longest, and his radio show airs on the SEC Network. The Big Ten always gets some of his attention due to their recent dominance, but outside of those two conferences, Finebaum couldn't care less.

Finebaum's dismissal ultimately changes nothing for Texas Tech. The only way programs outside the SEC and Big Ten force their way into the national conversation is by winning at a level that can't be ignored.

The Red Raiders did that last season, but if they want people like Finebaum to take them seriously, they have to prove 2025 was the start of something sustainable rather than a one-year breakthrough.