Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That Has a 'Manageable' Path to the Playoff

There aren't many college football programs facing more pressure this season than the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama had a successful season in 2025, going 11-4, making the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer. However, the pressure stems from how they lost in those moments.

Alabama was routed 28-7 by the Georgia Bulldogs after defeating them in the regular season.

The Crimson Tide overcame a 17-0 deficit against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the playoff on the road, winning 34-24. The issue is that the game after that was against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl.

It was a battle of the old top program against the new blood. Alabama was again dominated, losing 38-3 and never looking like they belonged on the same field as the Hoosiers.

Kalen DeBoer's Margin is Thin

That's a problem at a place like Alabama. The fans don't care if it's Year 2 under a new head coach. They don't care that you made progress and returned to the playoffs. They only care about whether you won the national championship or if you looked like you belonged on the field with other top programs. The Crimson Tide did neither.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) before the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, now it's up to DeBoer to get Alabama back to being a legit contender. Otherwise, the pressure will rise even further. But the one thing going for the Crimson Tide is the schedule.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the schedule is why many think Alabama will return to the playoff.

"How many times have you heard us talk about that on this show?" Finebaum said. "Alabama's schedule, incredibly manageable. (It's) why many believe Alabama is a playoff team."

The "Big Four" Tests Still Define the Season

Alabama's toughest games are against Georgia, the Tennessee Volunteers, the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies. Despite losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last season, DeBoer has defeated the Bulldogs in the last two regular-season matchups. LSU is a major unknown as it is a new era with Lane Kiffin at the helm. It's also on the road, in what will likely be a night game.

There are major question marks for Tennessee, especially at quarterback, but the Volunteers have defeated Alabama the last two times at home. Texas A&M is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, but the question is whether the Aggies can build off of that or not.

Playoff Return Isn't the Benchmark

All in all, Alabama has a manageable schedule, but the expectations at this point in the DeBoer era are no longer just about reaching the playoff. Another CFP appearance without competitive performances in big games will not calm the noise around the program.