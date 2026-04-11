Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That's No Longer Relevant

The rise and fall of historically great college football programs has long been one of the sport’s most compelling storylines. Teams like the Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans and Florida Gators were once dominant forces, but have since fallen on tough times.

However, down periods do not eliminate a program’s ability to return to prominence. Take the Miami Hurricanes, for example. The program is one of the most decorated in college football history, winning five national championships. Yet since their last title in 2001, the team has recorded just five double-digit win seasons.

That context makes Miami’s recent surge even more significant. Two of those double-digit win seasons have come in the last two years. In 2024, the team went 10-3 and likely would have made the College Football Playoff if not for a late collapse against the Syracuse Orange in the regular-season finale.

However, the team rebounded in 2025, going 13-3 and earning a playoff berth despite not reaching the ACC Championship Game.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes then defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels before falling to the Indiana Hoosiers 27-21 in the national championship. Despite that run, Paul Finebaum dismissed Miami’s relevance, taking a jab at a caller on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”

"He's been promoting them for the last 25 years," Finebaum said. "Since the last time they were relevant."

That claim does not align with the current reality of the sport. Miami’s recent performance alone places them firmly in the national conversation. Programs do not reach the national championship game by accident, especially in the expanded playoff era.

Beyond wins and losses, Miami checks several key boxes that define modern relevance. The Hurricanes possess a strong NIL infrastructure, access to one of the richest recruiting territories in the country and a recognizable national brand. These factors are critical in today’s college football landscape, where roster construction extends far beyond high school recruiting.

Additionally, conference positioning matters more than ever. Miami competes in the ACC, which, while not as deep as the SEC or Big Ten, provides a clearer pathway to the College Football Playoff. That structural advantage only increases their chances of sustained success.

Ultimately, relevance in modern college football is defined by access, resources and recent results. Miami has all three. While the program may not yet be fully restored to its early-2000s dominance, it has clearly re-entered the national tier of contenders.

Dismissing Miami as irrelevant ignores both its recent achievements and the realities of the current college football model. If anything, the Hurricanes are one of the clearest examples of how quickly a program can rise again in this new era.