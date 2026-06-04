David Pollack Names ACC Star He Was Surprised Didn't Enter the NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes were one of the most surprising teams from the 2025 season.

The Hurricanes entered the season with only two double-digit win seasons since 2003. They also had never made the College Football Playoff. But things changed in 2025, as the team went 13-3 and made the College Football Playoff.

Once the Hurricanes got into the playoffs, they got on a heater. They defeated the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 2 and defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels before losing to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship.

A big reason for their run was the elite play from the defensive line. It featured two first-round picks on the defensive end position in Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. However, those two might not have been the best on that elite line.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) rushes Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That player would be defensive tackle Ahmad Moten. He had nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the season. The elite tackle played so well that David Pollack gave him high praise on his show, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," saying he felt Moten was good enough to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Ahmad Moten, if you watched the national championship game, he was the best player on the defensive line for Miami," Pollack said. "I was too (shocked he returned). Absolute stud. All over the place. Elite traits. Twitchy as a mug from that defensive tackle spot."

The 6-foot-3 and 300-pounder is entering his redshirt senior season in Coral Gables. He's spent his whole career with the Hurricanes, totaling 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has always flashed some elite potential, but last season was the first time it looked like he finally started to put it all together.

That could be why he elected to return to Miami. Sometimes players elect to bolt after one productive season. Because they don't have much experience, they get drafted later than they'd hoped.

So, it's sometimes smart to show that it wasn't a one-year fluke, but that it is who he is as a player.

NIL has also helped players facing that decision. In the past, players would bolt just to get a payday. Now, they get paid a lot of money to stay one more year in college, develop and be better prepared for the NFL.

Regardless, Miami is very happy he elected to return for one more season.