Paul Finebaum Names College Football Program That Can Win It All

Since Kirby Smart took over before the 2016 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the sport's model programs.

The Bulldogs have had eight double-digit win seasons in his tenure. The only years he didn't win double-digit games were his first year and the COVID-shortened season, when Georgia only played 10 games.

Playoff Questions Remain

That sustained success has made Georgia one of the standard-bearers in college football. During Smart's tenure, the Bulldogs have won two national championships and four SEC titles, including the last two conference crowns.

The issue for Georgia is that it has had some playoff struggles the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have been the No. 2 seed in both seasons, earning a first-round bye. However, they have yet to win a game in the playoffs.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has many wondering whether it is becoming a pattern for Georgia. They have a great regular season, the Bulldogs win the SEC, but then struggle in the playoffs.

Paul Finebaum Still Believes

ESPN's Paul Finebaum dismissed that notion on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said what has happened in the past has no bearing on this year's team. Instead, he feels they are without a doubt a national championship contender again.

"There's no way you can look at Georgia's roster and go, they're not a national championship-contending team," Finebaum said. "They are. It's just a matter of how they will navigate it."

The Talent Is There

When you look at Georgia's roster, it should be a championship contender. The Bulldogs return one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Gunner Stockton. He threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 462 yards and 10 scores last season.

They should also have one of the best offensive and defensive lines in the SEC, which has been paramount to Georgia's success over the last decade. Not to mention, the linebacker and secondary groups should be excellent as well. Not to mention Smart being widely considered a top two coach in college football.

Finding a Go-To Playmaker

The biggest key for the Bulldogs is who steps up and becomes a playmaker. Last year, Zachariah Branch was the only one to have over 360 yards receiving.

He's now in the NFL, as is Colbie Young, who was second on the team with 358, meaning the team returns no one who had more than 300 yards receiving last year.

Georgia has proven it can recruit elite talent, dominate the SEC and put itself in position to compete for championships. The next step is turning those opportunities into postseason success.

If the Bulldogs can develop reliable weapons around Stockton, there's little reason to believe they can't end their playoff drought. If those same issues linger, however, another talented Georgia team could see its championship hopes end earlier than expected.