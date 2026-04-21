Paul Finebaum Names College Football Program That Will Have Its First Winning Season in 5 Years

The Auburn Tigers are not far from competing again, but the difference between where they are and where they want to be comes down to one critical factor.

They have to learn how to win close games.

Auburn’s struggles are well-documented. The program has endured five consecutive losing seasons and six straight years with six wins or fewer. During that span, the Tigers have cycled through six head coaches, including both full-time and interim leaders.

At some point, constant change stops being a solution and starts becoming part of the problem. Recent coaching tenures highlight that instability.

Hugh Freeze was fired after going 15-19 in three seasons, while Bryan Harsin lasted less than two full years, finishing 9-12.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with Auburn Tigers running back Bryson Washington (30) during practice. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Auburn turns to Alex Golesh, who arrives after posting a 23-15 record in three seasons at South Florida, including a 9-3 campaign last year. That success provides hope, but it does not guarantee immediate results in a conference as demanding as the SEC.

Golesh’s task is straightforward but difficult. He must end the losing streak and restore stability to a program that has lacked both for years. More importantly, he must prove that Auburn’s issues are fixable, not foundational.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum expressed cautious optimism about Auburn’s outlook.

"I think Auburn will have a winning season," Finebaum said. "I think the question is, can they steal some?... I don't think it's a lot to say Auburn is 4-0 going to Tennessee."

That perspective captures where Auburn currently stands. A winning season would represent progress, but it would not fully define success unless it comes with meaningful wins in competitive games.

Last season provides a clear example of what has held Auburn back. The Tigers lost six of their seven games by one score. Even in their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, a 20-10 defeat, Auburn led 10-0 in the first half before letting the game slip away.

Those results suggest the gap between Auburn and its competition is not as wide as the record indicates. The issue has been execution, not talent.

That distinction matters. Programs that consistently lose close games are often closer to turning the corner than those getting blown out. But turning that corner requires discipline, decision-making and confidence in key moments, areas where Auburn has fallen short.

Golesh’s success will ultimately be measured by how quickly he can change that pattern. If Auburn begins to win those tight games, even by small margins, it will signal a shift in the program’s trajectory.

The impact would extend beyond the win-loss column. A return to competitiveness would help restore Auburn’s national brand and improve its standing in recruiting, both in high school and the transfer portal.

Momentum in college football is fragile, but it often starts with moments, not dominance.

If Golesh can flip even a few of those close losses into wins, Auburn will not just look improved, it will look like a program on the verge of something bigger.