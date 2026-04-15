The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma got a major boost in 2025 as the team went 10-3 after going 6-7 in 2024, the Sooners' first year in the SEC.

That jump wasn’t just an improvement; it was proof that Venables’ blueprint can work in the SEC when the roster aligns with his defensive identity. The next question is whether that jump was the beginning of something sustainable or just a one-year bounce.

The Sooners' defense led the team as Venables resumed play-calling duties. Venables is recognized as one of the top defensive minds in college football, having won three national championships as a coordinator at Clemson and Oklahoma.

His defense in 2025 was among the best in college football, which significantly contributed to the team’s successful season and a return to the CFP. If Oklahoma is going to take the next step in 2026, it won’t be because of the defense. That side of the ball is already championship-caliber. The real question is whether the offense can rise to match it.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shouts during a Sooners football spring practice in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners rank No. 16 in the country in returning production for next season. Oklahoma returns 75% of its offensive production, which is No. 3 nationally. That includes quarterback John Mateer, who threw for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season.

Those numbers are solid, but not elite, and that is where Oklahoma’s ceiling will ultimately be decided. Returning production is valuable, but only if that production improves.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," that he thought Mateer rushed back from injury too soon last season, which held Oklahoma back from doing even more. However, he said he is still confident Mateer can get Oklahoma back to greatness.

"I feel good about him," Finebaum said. "I think the coaching staff made a mess out of his injury last year, and under no circumstances should he have played in the Texas game. I think, in many ways, the season was haunted as a result. I think last year going into the season, he had a chance to lead OU to greatness, and I feel equally as confident this year."

Finebaum’s point raises an important reality. If Mateer truly was limited last season, then Oklahoma’s offensive struggles deserve context. But projecting a leap requires more than optimism. It requires evidence that he can elevate from efficient to game-changing.

The Sooners are one of the blue bloods in the sport, winning seven national championships and 49 conference championships.

Despite making four BCS national championship games and five College Football Playoff appearances since 2000, the Sooners only have one national championship to show for it, and that came in the 2000 season.

In fact, Oklahoma hasn't even won a College Football Playoff game, but instead has had two epic collapses. Last season, Oklahoma led Alabama 17-0 before losing 34-24, and in 2017, the Sooners led Georgia 31-14 before losing 54-48.

That history matters because it defines the standard. Oklahoma is not chasing relevance. It is chasing finishing power, something the program has consistently lacked in the biggest moments.

That is why 2026 feels like a turning point. The defense is proven, the roster is experienced, and the quarterback is back. At this stage, anything short of a serious playoff push would feel like a missed opportunity.

If Mateer takes the leap, Finebaum believes he can; Oklahoma has the profile of a legitimate national title contender. If he doesn’t, the Sooners are far more likely to remain stuck in that tier of “good but not elite.” And for a program like Oklahoma, that distinction is everything.