Paul Finebaum Names Historic College Football Program That's 'Flatlined'

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the best programs in the history of college football.

Their 1,021 wins are the most in the history of the sport. They have also won 10 national championships and 45 conference championships. The most recent national title took place in 2023, with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

That national championship is the only one in the College Football Playoff era and came with some scrutiny due to a sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh elected to leave after that season and become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Michigan's Post-Harbaugh Era Has Been Turbulent

The Wolverines haven't been the same since. Michigan followed that 15-0 season with an 8-5 season with Sherrone Moore at the helm.

Last season, they made some progress, going 9-4; however, Moore was fired due to an off-the-field incident.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Wolverines replaced more with former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham. He had an impressive two-decade run at Utah, where he went 177-88. He led the Utes to eight double-digit win seasons, including a 10-2 season last year.

Paul Finebaum Believes Michigan Lost Its National Relevence

He elected to step down because he did not want to overstay his welcome before taking the job in Ann Arbor. ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed the Wolverines on "The Paul Finebaum Show," saying they no longer matter.

"I don't take Michigan that seriously in football right now," Finebaum said. "Maybe that will change under Kyle Whittingham, but it's just hard to get much emotion. Once Harbaugh left, it felt like that program flatlined."

Finebaum's assessment is a strong one, but it's probably premature. Michigan may no longer be the perennial national title contender it was under Harbaugh, yet it's also far from irrelevant. Programs don't erase decades of success because of two transition seasons.

On top of that, the two transition seasons were not losing seasons. The Wolverines were even playing for a double-digit win season last year if they had won their bowl game. So, while Michigan isn't what it once was, it's far from flatlining.

Is Kyle Whittingham the Answer?

Whittingham wasn't hired to recreate 2023 overnight. He was hired to stabilize one of college football's blue-blood programs and put it back in contention.

If Michigan starts winning Big Ten games, competing for playoff spots and returning to double-digit win seasons, the narrative around the Wolverines quickly changes.

That's why 2026 is such an important season. Finebaum may not view Michigan as a major player today, but Whittingham now has the opportunity to prove the Wolverines still belong among college football's elite.