Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on if College Football’s Biggest Problem Can Be Fixed

One of the biggest offseason stories in college football involves a bill making its way through Congress.

A few months ago, Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) agreed on bipartisan legislation that would bring sweeping reform to college sports. It would also grant the NCAA an antitrust exemption and introduce transfer enforcement. The bill is named "Protect College Football Act."

This bill helps in five key areas: it reins in the transfer portal, it gives the NCAA and other governing bodies actual enforcement power, it creates a national NIL system, it limits midseason coaching movement, and it tries to prevent a breakaway super league.

Why the SEC, Big Ten Oppose the Bill

However, not everyone is on board. The Big Ten and the SEC have voiced their concerns with the bill. Some issues they have are that it does not really preempt the patchwork of state laws or provide the protections needed to make and enforce consistent rules. The SEC and Big Ten feel those are both crucial to long-term stability in college athletics.

The two conferences released a joint statement after a 30-minute call among Senators Cruz and Cantwell and SEC leadership to help revise the bill.

However, they felt their feedback was not heard, stating, "Senators Cruz and Cantwell spoke for much of the discussion, leaving limited time for institutional feedback."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey walks on the field prior to the game. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The statement went on to say that they didn't have enough time to talk with Senate staff before a revision was issued.

"Unfortunately, the Big Ten and SEC did not have the opportunity for meaningful engagement with Senate staff regarding those recommendations before the revised bill was released. As a result, many of the concerns and priorities identified by our universities were not adequately reflected in the revised legislation."

The Big Ten and SEC staffs have since worked extensively with members of the Senate Commerce Committee and their staffs to improve the legislation. They feel encouraged by the fact that a number of senators offered thoughtful and constructive amendments during the Committee process.

Paul Finebaum Questions the Path Forward

Despite all of this, Paul Finebaum revealed on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" that he doesn't see a fix to one of college football's biggest problems.

"This is really a microcosm of college athletics," Finebaum said. "You have these two giants and everyone else. I understand the frustration if you are Maria Cantwell and Washington State gets left out of the Big Ten. Then you are upset. You are representing your constituency. What I don't understand is how people like Ted Cruz, who have been to countless games in the SEC, can understand it better."

Why College Football Reform is Stuck

That is the core problem facing the bill. Reform in college athletics is nearly impossible without buy-in from the two conferences that hold the most power, money and influence in the sport.

Until the SEC and Big Ten believe the legislation protects their interests on enforcement, state-law preemption and long-term governance, this bill is going to face an uphill battle, no matter how badly college football needs structure.