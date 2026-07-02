Paul Finebaum Names Historic SEC Program That Could Be Approaching DEFCON 1 Level

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a major decision regarding head coach Kalen DeBoer this offseason. DeBoer inked a new seven-year extension valued at $87.5 million.

Kalen DeBoer Faces Criticism

The new deal was met with some scrutiny from fans. DeBoer has gone 20-8 in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. His first year was a disappointing 9-4 season, in which Alabama missed the College Football Playoff and lost to three teams with five or more losses.

The Crimson Tide bounced back in 2025, going 11-4. Alabama made the SEC Championship Game but lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs. It made the College Football Playoff but lost in the quarterfinals 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round.

Many felt that an extension was premature because DeBoer hadn't won anything yet at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are all about winning championships, not just getting to the College Football Playoff. That's the standard laid by Bear Bryant and Nick Saban.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Points to External Pressure

ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed DeBoer's contract extension on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said Athletic Director Greg Byrne had to make this decision because DeBoer was being pursued by teams such as the Michigan Wolverines.

He said that Byrne felt this was better than facing the unknown if DeBoer had left. However, Finebaum dismissed any thoughts of this being a transition season.

"There are no such things at Alabama when you're in your third year," Finebaum said. "I'm eager to find out what the quarterback situation will look like... I think Greg Byrne knew who he was hiring when he got Kalen DeBoer. Kalen DeBoer had a great reputation... I see some really good results. I see some marginal results. I see some that would cause a DEFCON 1 level."

Championship Standard Still Defines Alabama

Finebaum's overall point is correct. It is way too early to determine whether this contract was the right move. If Alabama has another strong season and progresses further this year, then Byrne will look like a visionary.

But if the Crimson Tide fall apart and they are always good but not great, then Byrne will have a major issue on his hands. It will outrage many fans and possibly prompt them to call for Byrne's job on top of DeBoer's.

For Alabama, the standard never shifts: wins, titles and dominance. DeBoer's extension only sharpens that expectation, meaning the margin for progress is thin, and the demand for a breakthrough is immediate.