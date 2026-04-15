Paul Finebaum Names Historic SEC Program That's Not Taken Seriously Anymore

The Auburn Tigers were once considered not just one of the best programs in the SEC, but in all of college football. The team has won nearly 800 games and has secured eight conference titles and two national championships.

However, the last national title came in the 2010 season, led by Cam Newton. Since then, the team has had only two double-digit win seasons and six losing seasons. They have also failed to consistently compete in the SEC and have never reached the College Football Playoff.

Paul Finebaum discussed the Tigers on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," saying that while Auburn wants to be mentioned among the blue bloods of the sport, they are no longer taken seriously on the national stage.

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Auburn is just not taken as seriously as it used to be," Finebaum said. "You mentioned wanting to be in the blue blood conversation. What is the path back to that?"

That question cuts to the core of Auburn’s current reality. The last time the program truly felt nationally relevant was in 2013, when it reached the national championship game following the improbable "Kick Six" victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. But that moment came over a decade ago, and sustained success has not followed.

Since that era, Auburn has struggled to maintain consistency at a high level. The program has cycled through coaches, dealt with instability and failed to build long-term momentum. For younger fans, especially those in their 20s and early 30s, Auburn has rarely been a true national contender during their lifetime.

That is why new head coach Alex Golesh faces such a difficult challenge. Auburn wants to be viewed as a blue blood, but perception in college football is driven by recent success as much as historical legacy.

Rebuilding that perception will take more than just incremental improvement. It will require consistent winning seasons, legitimate SEC contention and, ultimately, a return to the national spotlight. In today’s landscape with NIL and the transfer portal, programs can accelerate rebuilds, but they also face more competition than ever before.

Auburn is also in one of the worst stretches in program history, with five straight losing seasons. That makes the margin for error even smaller for Golesh in the early stages of his tenure. If Golesh can get Auburn out of this stretch and back to being competitive, it would mark the first step toward restoring credibility. But returning to blue blood status is a much steeper climb.

Ultimately, Auburn’s path back isn’t just about winning games; it’s about changing how the program is perceived nationally. If Golesh can accomplish that, he won’t just rebuild a team; he’ll help redefine Auburn for an entire new generation of college football fans.