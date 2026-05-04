Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Coach Who Likely Won't Ever Satisfy His Fan Base

The Alabama Crimson Tide is improving under Kalen DeBoer, but improvement is not the same as acceptance. That is the reality facing Alabama as it enters the 2026 college football season. Progress might satisfy most programs, but Alabama is not most programs, and that is where the tension begins.

Through two seasons, the results point in the right direction. Alabama moved from nine wins in DeBoer’s first year to 11 wins and a return to the College Football Playoff in his second.

At face value, that is exactly what a successful transition looks like. In Tuscaloosa, it is viewed as a work in progress that still falls short of the standard. That standard is not vague. It is dominance.

The expectation comes from what Nick Saban built. Six national championships in 17 seasons did more than elevate Alabama.

It reset the bar for what sustained success looks like in college football. That kind of run is not just rare. It is almost impossible to replicate, yet it continues to define how DeBoer is evaluated every single week.

That is both unfair and unavoidable.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on before the Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DeBoer is not just coaching a team. He is following the most successful era in the history of the sport. Every win is compared. Every loss is magnified. Every decision is questioned through the lens of what came before. That is why improvement alone will never be enough to win over this fan base.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst addressed the core issue.

"The most difficult part is whether he can ever satisfy Alabama fans," Finebaum said. "... you have to see what he does and how he does it before you know whether he will be successful or not at it."

That question is at the center of everything surrounding Alabama football right now, and it deserves a direct answer. Yes, he can. But only one way. DeBoer has to win at the highest level. Not occasionally. Consistently.

He does not need to match Saban’s dominance. That is an unrealistic expectation that no coach in modern college football is likely to reach. What he needs to do is prove that Alabama is still a national championship contender every single year. That is the baseline. If Alabama is playing deep into the College Football Playoff and competing for titles, the perception will shift.

If it is not, the doubts will only grow louder.

There is a deeper concern behind the skepticism. Alabama fans remember what life was like before Saban. There was a 17-year gap between national championships from 1992 to 2009. That period still lingers in the back of the fan base’s mind. The fear is not just that Alabama will be good instead of great. The fear is that it could slip back into irrelevance.

That is why the pressure on DeBoer feels different.

This is not about patience or rebuilding. This is about maintaining a place at the top of the sport. Alabama does not measure success in wins alone. It measures success in championships, and anything less creates doubt about the direction of the program. That is the challenge DeBoer signed up for.

The good news for Alabama is that the trajectory is positive. The roster is talented, the program remains one of the most resource-rich in college football, and the foundation is strong. But none of that matters if it does not translate into competing for titles at the highest level.

That is the only thing that will change perception.

Until DeBoer proves that Alabama is still built to win championships, not just games, the debate will continue. Improvement will be acknowledged, but it will not be celebrated. In Tuscaloosa, respect is not given for progress.

It is earned through dominance.