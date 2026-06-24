Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program Under Intense Scrutiny

Pressure.

That can either push someone to greatness or see them fold under it.

The Alabama Crimson Tide knows all about pressure. When you've been this good for this long, things didn't come easy.

There was a lot of pressure to succeed, and for the most part, they always have. Their ability to look pressure in the eye and still win at a high level has turned coaches like Bear Bryant and Nick Saban into legends.

Can Kalen DeBoer Handle the Pressure?

Now, Kalen DeBoer is facing that pressure, the pressure to win at Alabama, and the pressure of following in the footsteps of Saban. So far, DeBoer hasn't done anything to limit that pressure. He went 9-4 in Year 1 but didn't make the College Football Playoff, leading fans to want him to be gone.

In Year 2, he handled that pressure well. After losing the first game of the year to the Florida State Seminoles in a shocking upset, he could have easily folded. But he didn't.

He picked himself up and led Alabama to an 11-4 season, a return to the SEC Championship Game and a return to the College Football Playoff.

In the playoff, Alabama defeated the Oklahoma Sooners. But due to a dominating 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, that pressure is now back. Because at a place like Alabama, it's not good enough just to make the CFP. You have to win it.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer calls a play during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Sees Manageable Path on Alabama's Schedule

ESPN's Paul Finebaum spoke about the expectations for the Crimson Tide on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show." He admitted that the predictions are wide-ranging, but he feels confident in them due to the schedule.

"The predictions are all over the place," Finebaum said. "I look at the schedule and don't see that many challenges. Maybe my vision is weakening. But let's talk about this team and everything that goes into it. Mike, the grocery store magazines haven't been that kind to Alabama. I doubt the media will be any different."

The schedule is easy compared to SEC standards. The Crimson Tide face the Florida State Seminoles at home in the non-conference. Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season. They also get Georgia and Texas A&M at home.

Alabama Still Has Major Questions on Offense

But while that looks good on the surface, the Crimson Tide will have their third different starting quarterback. It will either be redshirt junior Austin Mack or redshirt freshman Keelon Russell.

On top of that, they had one of the worst rushing attacks in the country last year, and reports out of camp are that the offensive line is not performing well with several new starters.

That's why DeBoer enters 2026 under real pressure. Alabama may have a favorable schedule by SEC standards, but that won't matter much if the offense remains broken.

Breaking in a new quarterback behind a shaky offensive line and an unreliable run game is a dangerous formula, and at Alabama, excuses don't buy you time.

If DeBoer wants to quiet the doubts around him, he has to prove this team can do more than just reach the playoff; it has to look like a legitimate contender once it gets there.