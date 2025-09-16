Paul Finebaum names "match made in heaven" for Virginia Tech's coaching vacancy
Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after an 0-3 start, including a humiliating 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion. The Hokies trailed 28–0 at halftime, a deficit that underscored how far the program had slipped. Pry’s tenure ends at 16–24, a stretch defined by frustration and inconsistency.
The school named offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery as interim coach while it begins a wide search for a permanent replacement. Montgomery will steady the team in the short term, but the conversation around the long-term future has already begun. One of the loudest voices weighing in came from ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.
Speaking on The Matt Barrie Show before Pry’s firing, Finebaum floated Jimbo Fisher as a natural fit for Virginia Tech. His words added immediate intrigue to a search expected to draw attention across the sport.
Paul Finebaum Calls Jimbo Fisher A Fit For Hokies
Finebaum didn’t hesitate in naming Fisher as a candidate. “If and when that job does come open, and I like Brent Pry, he’s a good defensive mind, can we just go ahead and pencil Jimbo Fisher in at Virginia Tech? I mean, that’s a match made in heaven,” Finebaum said.
He expanded on the thought by framing the hire as a logical collision course. “Almost heaven, Virginia Tech? Well, no, that’s West Virginia, but it’s close enough. So, I think we’re on a Jimbo Fisher, Virginia Tech collision course.”
He added that programs often chase the “shiny toy” when what they truly need is a coach who can bring stability and substance.
Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State and later coached at Texas A&M, has the résumé and experience to appeal to Virginia Tech fans desperate for a return to relevance. The question is whether both sides would see the timing and resources as aligned.
Other Names Expected To Surface In The Search
Virginia Tech’s vacancy will attract a wide variety of candidates. The obvious name is South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, the son of Hokies legend Frank Beamer. The younger Beamer has built credibility in the SEC, but leaving Columbia would require a significant buyout and a willingness to step back into his father’s shadow.
Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell is another strong candidate. He led the Flames to a Fiesta Bowl in his first year and continues to produce dynamic offenses. James Madison’s Bob Chesney offers in-state momentum after a successful debut season in the FBS. Meanwhile, UNLV’s Dan Mullen brings high-profile SEC experience if he’s willing to jump again after just one season back in coaching.
The Hokies’ search comes at a time of unusual national coaching turnover. UCLA dismissed DeShaun Foster on the same weekend, meaning some candidates may hear from both schools. Virginia Tech’s choice will say a lot about how the program envisions its identity moving forward.
The Hokies will host Wofford next, as Montgomery begins his interim tenure with ACC play looming.