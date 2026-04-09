Paul Finebaum Names SEC Program That's 'Definitely' a Playoff Team in 2026

The 2025 College Football Playoff featured a wave of new contenders, with six programs making their first appearance in the field. The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, James Madison Dukes, Tulane Green Wave and Miami Hurricanes all broke through, signaling a shift in the sport’s balance of power.

Among that group, Miami made the deepest run, advancing to the national championship game after defeating Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss. The Hurricanes ultimately fell to Indiana, but their run highlighted how quickly programs can rise in the current era.

Now the focus turns to 2026, and which of those teams can prove their breakthrough season was not a one-year surge. On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst identified Texas A&M as a strong candidate to return to the playoff.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I think the Aggies are definitely a playoff team," Finebaum said. "They've got all the necessary parts, including one of the best coaches in the country."

There is clear reasoning behind that confidence. Texas A&M returns 65% of its production, a mark that ranks among the top teams in the country. More importantly, the Aggies bring back quarterback Marcel Reed, who emerged as one of the most dynamic players in college football last season.

Reed threw for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 493 rushing yards and six scores. His ability to create plays both through the air and on the ground gives Texas A&M a foundation that many teams lack entering a new season.

Head coach Mike Elko has also provided stability. After going 8-5 in his first season in 2024, he led the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a playoff appearance in 2025. That type of year-to-year improvement suggests the program is trending in the right direction.

However, returning to the playoffs is rarely as simple as maintaining momentum. The biggest question facing Texas A&M is not talent, but continuity.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein played a major role in the Aggies’ success last season. His departure to Kansas State introduces uncertainty on that side of the ball. Elko chose to promote Holmon Wiggins from within, which can help preserve elements of the system, but it does not guarantee the same level of production.

History shows that offensive regression often follows coordinator changes, even when the roster remains strong. Oklahoma experienced that firsthand after Jeff Lebby’s departure following the 2023 season, as its offense declined despite returning talent. The Sooners had a top 10 offense that year, and haven't been top 90 since.

That is where Texas A&M’s season will likely be decided. If the offense maintains its efficiency and Reed continues to develop, the Aggies have the profile of a playoff team. If there is a drop in production or consistency, the margin for error in a competitive SEC becomes much thinner.

At the same time, the expanded playoff format creates more opportunities. Teams no longer need a perfect season to qualify, which works in Texas A&M’s favor if it can navigate its schedule without significant setbacks.

Ultimately, the Aggies are in a position many programs strive for. They have a proven quarterback, an ascending head coach, and a roster with experience. The next step is proving that last season was the beginning of something sustainable rather than the peak.