Paul Finebaum Reveals What Will Destroy the 'Soul of College Football'

The College Football Playoff may already be heading toward another major expansion, but not everyone believes bigger automatically means better.

In fact, many around the sport believe it could fundamentally damage what has made college football unique for generations.

Playoff Expansion Debate Continues Growing

College football spent years debating whether the four-team playoff system was too restrictive before finally expanding to 12 teams.

That move was designed to create greater access while still protecting the importance of the regular season. Every Saturday still mattered. Every loss still carried consequences.

But now, before the 12-team format has even fully stabilized, discussions surrounding another expansion are already intensifying.

The SEC has reportedly favored a 16-team format, while some leaders connected to the Big Ten have floated the possibility of eventually expanding to 24 teams. That idea has created growing backlash across the sport.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During "The Paul Finebaum Show," the ESPN analyst discussed an article from Stewart Mandel and agreed strongly with concerns about massive playoff expansion.

"A 20-team College Football Playoff will destroy the soul of college football," Fineaum quoted Mandel in The Athletic. "That sounds hyperbolic," Finebaum said. "I don't think it's strong enough.

Finebaum actually argued that the statement may not even go far enough. And honestly, there is a compelling argument behind that stance.

What Makes College Football Different

What has always separated college football from nearly every other American sport is the pressure attached to the regular season.

For decades, a single loss could completely alter a championship race. Two losses often eliminated teams from serious national title contention altogether.

That reality created urgency every single week. Fans treated September games like playoff games because, in many ways, they were. A 24-team playoff changes that entirely.

Under that structure, teams with three or even four losses could remain alive deep into November. While that may increase the number of programs technically “in contention,” it also lowers the stakes of individual games.

That is the tradeoff many people are struggling with.

The Numbers Support the Concern

The history of the playoff era reinforces Finebaum’s argument.

Since the start of the four-team playoff system in 2014, only one national champion entered the postseason with more than one loss.

Elite teams have traditionally separated themselves over the course of the regular season. Expanding too far increases the chances that flawed teams not only reach the playoffs but potentially win the championship after getting hot for a few weeks.

That starts to resemble professional sports far more than traditional college football.

Money Is Driving the Push

Of course, the motivation for expansion is obvious.

More playoff games create more television inventory, larger media deals and increased revenue for conferences and schools. Financially, expansion makes complete sense.

Competitively, however, the debate becomes far murkier.

There is also the issue of player health. A 24-team playoff could force some teams to play as many as 17 games in a single season, essentially creating an NFL-length schedule without NFL roster depth or compensation structures.

That is why this conversation matters so much.

Because once college football loses the intensity and urgency that made every Saturday feel enormous, it risks becoming something entirely different.