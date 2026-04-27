Paul Finebaum Names SEC Transfer QB Under Immense Pressure

The Auburn Tigers are entering yet another reset, but this time the margin for error feels thinner than ever.

Alex Golesh arrives, tasked with stabilizing a program that has cycled through coaches, quarterbacks and expectations without finding answers. Auburn’s struggles have not come from a lack of effort or resources. They have come from a lack of clarity at the most important position on the field.

Quarterback.

For nearly a decade, Auburn has searched for consistency under center and has not found it. The program has rotated through starters, experimented with different styles and failed to develop a long-term solution. The result has been predictable. Without stability at quarterback, sustained success in the SEC is nearly impossible. Golesh is betting he already has that answer.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) hands the ball off to running back Omar Mabson II (29). | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Byrum Brown follows him from South Florida after a breakout season that showcased both production and versatility.

Brown threw for more than 3,100 yards with 28 touchdowns and added over 1,000 rushing yards with 14 more scores. That kind of dual-threat ability gives Auburn something it has not had in years: a quarterback capable of creating offense when structure breaks down.

That matters in a conference where defenses are faster, deeper and less forgiving.

But production at one level does not guarantee success at another. The jump from the American Athletic Conference to the SEC is significant, and Auburn is not in a position to ease into that transition. Golesh does not have the luxury of a slow build. The expectation, fair or not, is immediate progress. That is where the pressure begins to mount.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Finebaum made it clear that familiarity will not protect Brown if the results are not there.

"Alex Golesh is obviously tied to Brown, for good reason," Finebaum said. "But he also knows where he is. If Brown can't cut the competition, I don't think he'll last. That's too much at stake."

That statement reflects the reality of Auburn’s situation. This is not a long-term development project. It is a program trying to prove it still belongs in the upper tier of the SEC.

The recent history explains the urgency. Auburn has endured multiple losing seasons, constant turnover and a steady decline in relevance within the conference. At some point, incremental improvement is not enough. The program needs a clear sign that it is moving in the right direction.

Quarterback play is the fastest way to provide that signal.

If Brown delivers, Auburn could quickly become competitive again. A dynamic quarterback can mask other weaknesses, extend drives and create momentum that carries through a season. It can also help in recruiting, giving the program a foundation to build on moving forward.

If he struggles, the questions will return just as quickly.

Golesh would be forced to make a decision no coach wants to make in Year 1: stick with the player he trusts or pivot in search of better results. Neither option is ideal, and both carry consequences for the short- and long-term outlook of the program.

That is the reality of modern college football. Patience is limited, expectations are immediate, and solutions must come quickly.

For Auburn, the equation is simple, even if the execution is not. Fix the quarterback position, and everything else becomes easier. Miss again, and the cycle continues.