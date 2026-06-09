Elite 4-Star QB's Decommitment Puts Three Major College Football Programs in Spotlight

Any quarterback decommitting from a school can send shockwaves through the recruiting landscape, especially when the prospect involved is considered one of the more promising players at the position in his class.

Four-star Merritt Island (Fla.) quarterback Kevin Verpaele has reversed course on his prior commitment and in changing his mind, has suddenly breathed new life into the efforts of three college football programs looking to bring him to their side in 2027.

The timing of the decision has fueled speculation about where the signal caller could land next, with a few notable contenders already viewed as potential beneficiaries.

Verpaele changes his mind

Until today, the Florida based quarterback was a 2027 pledge to Pittsburgh, where he had been committed since October of last year, and coming off a solid junior varsity season in which he covered more than 2,700 yards with 27 touchdowns.

That was good enough to rank him among the 25 best quarterbacks coming out of high school, earning a four-star rating and a No. 22 national ranking from Rivals analysts.

Who can benefit?

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USF quickly emerged as a potential beneficiary of Verpaele’s defection from Pitt, and is notable given the prospect’s father and uncle both played for the program.

Brian Hartline was named the Bulls’ new head coach this offseason coming off establishing himself as a national recruiter par excellence at his alma mater Ohio State, stacking up five-stars and high draft picks especially at the wide receiver position.

His first recruiting class at USF features eight commitments and places second in the American Conference, but lacks a quarterback pledge this cycle.

SEC hopefuls enter the picture

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Auburn and South Carolina are two Power Four programs that are also involved in looking to bring Verpaele to their side, said Justin Giangrande, the chief executive of NETWORK, a sports marketing agency, according to Rivals.

Alex Golesh and Auburn have taken serious strides recently, rising to the No. 11 position in the recruiting rankings after earning commitments from No. 8 cornerback Chance Gilbert, No. 7 linebacker Isaac McNeil, and No. 16 running back Kingston Miles in June.

No. 4 running back Myson Johnson-Cook and No. 5 offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt also highlight Golesh’s first haul at Auburn, but they’re still scouting their first quarterback.

South Carolina boasts a top 35 national class that includes a pair of top 65 wide receivers and No. 15 defensive lineman John Archer, but also no quarterbacks.

Each program offers a unique combination of coaching, development, and scheme fit, making the next phase of his recruitment one worth monitoring closely.

As the dust settles from the decommitment, attention now turns to the schools best positioned to capitalize on one of the more interesting recruiting developments of the offseason.