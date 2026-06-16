Paul Finebaum Names Struggling SEC Program On the Rise Under New Head Coach

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the worst SEC programs the last two seasons.

The Wildcats have gone 9-15 overall and 3-13 in conference play. This resulted in them parting ways with long-time head coach Mark Stoops, who is also the program's all-time wins leader with 82. While Stoops had some success at Kentucky, the program realized it was time for a new voice and new thoughts.

One of the biggest issues that has plagued Kentucky is the offense. The Wildcats have consistently been one of the worst offenses in the country under Stoops. He ran an outdated offense that needed a new juice.

Will Stein Era Begins

Enter Will Stein.

Stein has spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Oregon Ducks. While there, his offenses were among the most innovative and high-powered in the sport. It's a complete 180 from what the team had under Stoops.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Raves About Stein

In fact, ESPN's Paul Finebaum, while looking at the Alabama Crimson Tide's schedule on his show," The Paul Finebaum Show," stated that Stein has breathed new life into a struggling program.

"Most people are intrigued about this second game, at Kentucky," Finebaum said. "Will Stein has certainly breathed a lot into that program. Is Kentucky's turnaround enough to make a difference?"

Stein did a fantastic job at Oregon and developed some of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He coached Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore.

All three transferred to Eugene after having some success, but not a ton at their previous spots. His offensive scheme and development helped Nix break the record for highest completion percentage in a single season in FBS history at 77.4%.

Recruiting Momentum Building

The hope is he can bring some of that high-powered offense to Lexington. His presence is already being felt on the recruiting trail, as Kentucky has 24 commits for the 2027 class and is the No. 6-ranked class in the SEC.

That class includes four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, who is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the class.

Sometimes, having a fresh voice who also specializes in a different side of the football as the previous coach is what a team needs to have a turnaround.

This move also signifies that Kentucky is not satisfied with being considered just a basketball program, but is instead committed to turning the football team around into a winner rather than being a bottom-dweller in the conference.