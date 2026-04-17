Paul Finebaum Names Struggling SEC Program That Could Surprise Some People in 2026

The 2026 college football season offers programs the opportunity to either build real momentum or prove that prior improvement was only temporary.

That is the position Jeff Lebby finds himself in entering Year 3 with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are in the middle of a difficult stretch, with three straight losing seasons following the unexpected passing of Mike Leach before the team’s bowl game in the 2023 season. They also have not reached double-digit wins since 2014.

However, Lebby did show progress in Year 2. The team improved to 5-8 after going 2-10 in his first season. That jump matters, but it should not be overstated. Improvement in the win column is one thing, but learning how to close games is what separates rebuilding teams from competitive ones.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby looks on. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mississippi State consistently found ways to fall short in key moments. They lost a 41-34 overtime game to Tennessee, threw a late interception near field goal range in a 23-21 loss to Florida, and blew a 38-21 fourth-quarter lead to Texas.

Those are not just losses; they are indicators of a team that has not yet figured out how to manage winning situations.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum acknowledged that the Bulldogs were closer than their record suggested.

"They were very difficult at home," Finebaum said. "They let Georgia walk all over them later in the year, but the Texas game and the Tennessee game, they should have won both games."

That assessment highlights the central issue. Being close is no longer enough at this stage of the rebuild. Year 3 is where close losses are expected to turn into actual wins.

The path forward starts at quarterback. Last season’s starter, Blake Shapen, threw for 2,433 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before being replaced late in the year by true freshman Kamario Taylor. He brings a higher ceiling, but also far less experience. Relying on upside over proven production adds volatility to an already inconsistent offense.

The problems extend beyond quarterback play. The defense finished No. 105 nationally, with the pass rush standing out as a major weakness. The Bulldogs recorded just 21 sacks, ranking No. 101, while allowing 45 sacks on offense, which ranked near the bottom nationally.

That combination is not sustainable in the SEC. Struggling to protect the quarterback while also failing to disrupt opposing offenses creates a consistent disadvantage at the line of scrimmage.

To address those issues, Mississippi State brought back Zac Arnett to lead the defense and added eight offensive linemen through the transfer portal. Those moves signal urgency, but roster additions alone do not guarantee immediate improvement, especially in the trenches where cohesion takes time.

If the Bulldogs can take even modest steps forward in those areas, they have the potential to be competitive against a challenging schedule. But until those improvements show up in the form of finished games and cleaner execution, this remains a team defined more by potential than production.