Nick Saban nicknames historic college football stadium the ‘haunted house’
Nick Saban, now a College GameDay analyst and College Football Hall of Famer, again invoked a familiar refrain about Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) travels to Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC) for the highly anticipated Iron Bowl, the SEC’s most storied football rivalry, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn enters with nothing to lose, while Alabama’s championship hopes hang in the balance; a defeat would muddy the Tide’s pursuit of the SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth.
Asking which team playing on Saturday could play spoiler, Saban didn't hesitate, warning that “Alabama going to the haunted house is scary to me."
Across a 28-plus-year head-coaching career, Saban compiled a 297-71-1 all-time record.
He won seven national championships (six at Alabama, one at LSU), retired with the fifth-most career wins and is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Saban has repeatedly described Jordan-Hare as “haunted", notably last season when he sent a warning to Texas A&M ahead of their matchup at Auburn on Nov. 23, 2024.
"Well, I would be alerting Texas A&M, because in my opinion, 17 years going to Auburn and playing at Jordan-Hare [Stadium], that place is haunted," Saban said. "I guarantee it. The way we lost games and the way we won games there, it's unbelievable. Kick Six, and then the 'gravedigger' last year—I mean, I'm telling you, the place is haunted."
The Tide's offense this season has leaned on its passing game behind Heisman candidate Ty Simpson, who entered Saturday's contest with 2,934 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 66.9% completion rate.
Auburn’s offense has shown flashes under interim coach D.J. Durkin, including putting up 38 points at Vanderbilt on November 8, a dangerous recipe with Alabama entering into a hostile environment.
Alabama leads the series 51-37-1 and has won the last five meetings.
Oddsmakers have Alabama favored by 4.5 points, with game totals sitting at around 46.5.
Matchups routinely affect SEC standings and College Football Playoff resumes, so Alabama being favored doesn’t erase Auburn’s proven ability to inject chaos.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.