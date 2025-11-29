Nick Saban believes Lane Kiffin’s decision will come down to one thing
With Ole Miss closing the regular season with a 38-19 Egg Bowl win that gave the Rebels their best regular-season record in school history, the whole college football world now awaits Lane Kiffin's decision.
Kiffin’s announcement on his college coaching future, set for Saturday, now leaves the SEC and College Football Playoff picture in limbo, with administrators and fans openly questioning whether he should coach through the postseason if he departs.
Ole Miss enters the postseason as an 11-win, top-10 team under Kiffin’s sixth-year leadership, and the program’s surge has only heightened outside interest.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, Nick Saban, a long-time mentor to Kiffin, said the decision will ultimately come down to one thing: “Where is the place that I can recruit the best players?”
Kiffin has transformed Ole Miss into a national title contender and boasts a six-year record that sits among the best in Rebels history (55-19 overall; .743 winning percentage).
After this season, he has now led Ole Miss to three straight seasons with 10+ wins, making him the only coach in program history to do so.
That success is the reason LSU and Florida, two blue-chip SEC openings this cycle, have been linked to him for weeks.
Things intensified after Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter set a deadline for a public decision on Saturday; Kiffin said after Friday's win that he remains undecided.
Multiple outlets say LSU has made an aggressive pitch and remains “waiting” on Kiffin, while Florida appears to be pivoting toward other targets after mixed signals from Kiffin’s camp.
Taken together, many are interpreting this as LSU being the frontrunner, though Ole Miss has indicated it will try to match any offer.
Kiffin’s choice will impact not only Ole Miss’s playoff hopes, but also the direction of LSU and Florida’s coaching searches.