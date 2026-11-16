Paul Finebaum Points Out Why College Football Powerhouse Is Not Good for ABC

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Georgia has become so dominant that ABC might not want the Bulldogs on its air anymore, a tongue-in-cheek complaint rooted in three straight lopsided wins over ranked SEC opponents.

After Georgia’s 48-21 rout of Missouri, Finebaum told Matt Barrie, “You almost don’t want them on your network now. And that’s too bad for ABC because none of their games will be interesting the rest of the way, at least until maybe we get to the championship game.”

Why is Georgia bad for ABC?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC) hasn’t been tested since a 27-24 loss to Auburn on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs beat Florida 27-8, routed Ole Miss 42-7 in Oxford and scored on their first five possessions against Missouri to build a 31-0 lead in Athens.

Last week, Danny Kanell questioned Georgia’s status as college football’s No. 1 team. The Bulldogs then gave ABC another lopsided result, and the network has them again for their trip to South Carolina.

“There’s a million descriptions, but they literally just strangle you,” Finebaum said. “And Missouri, I thought, was a pretty good team. We sat with Kirby Smart Saturday morning, and he respected them. This wasn’t just coach talk. But in the end, they’re unbeatable at the moment.”

Kirby Smart pushes for more

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum also took a playful shot at how long Georgia’s first team stays on the field. “They don’t even let you up, either. I mean, they keep their starters in way too long,” he said. “And I’m not sure what Kirby’s trying to prove, but he’s proving it.”

Against Missouri, Smart pulled quarterback Gunner Stockton after the first offensive play of the fourth quarter, with Georgia leading 48-14. The Bulldogs made wholesale substitutions from there, and Missouri added a late touchdown to make the final 48-21.

Barrie compared Georgia to a boa constrictor. “They get you in a grip, and then as the game goes on, they wrap themselves around you and they legitimately squeeze you to death,” he said.

Smart still wants more. “We have to keep getting better, we need to ascend,” the 11th-year Georgia coach said after the win.

What awaits Georgia at South Carolina?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gamecocks lost 34-6 at Arkansas without quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who sat out with an ankle injury. Freshman Cutter Woods started in his place and threw three interceptions.

Finebaum joked that the result left Smart “the least happy person in America” because the Georgia coach now has to sell South Carolina as a threat. “Now he’s got to go into Nick Saban, Curt Cignetti mode and spend all week talking about how great South Carolina is when all of us saw how inept they were yesterday,” Finebaum said.

Georgia visits South Carolina for its final SEC game on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.