Danny Kanell Questions Georgia's Status as College Football’s No. 1 Team

Georgia climbed to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings after its 42-7 rout of Ole Miss, but Cover 3 co-host Danny Kanell isn’t convinced the Bulldogs’ resume justifies the top spot.

On the CBS Sports Cover 3 podcast, Kanell pushed back after fellow co-host Chip Patterson called Georgia “the best damn team in the country.” Kanell said the Bulldogs are “just being christened No. 1 because their resume is so perfect,” then added, “It’s not that great.”

What’s behind Georgia’s No. 1 ranking?

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga seen on the sideline during the game against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson’s argument was simple: “Eye test and pad level say Georgia’s the best damn team in the country.” Kanell answered, “That’s fine,” before co-host Bud Elliott made the resume case: “They beat the second-best team in the country.”

Georgia’s 8-1 record includes a 20-17 win at Alabama on Oct. 10, the program’s first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2007, and the Crimson Tide now sit No. 3. The Bulldogs also beat Florida 27-8 in Atlanta before last Saturday’s blowout in Oxford, which gave Georgia coach Kirby Smart his first win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Smart said his team came in focused on “being on the hunt” and playing as the aggressor. “I thought the game started that way from the start,” he said.

The blemish came Oct. 17, when unranked Auburn beat Georgia 27-24 on a walk-off field goal in Athens. Two weeks later, that same Auburn team lost to Ole Miss by 30 points.

Danny Kanell on Indiana’s CFP slide

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Minnesota football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kanell’s bigger issue was how the committee treated the Hoosiers. “Indiana’s is not great either, but they’re getting punished for it,” he said. “They can’t help it.”

Indiana (8-1) didn’t play last week and still fell from No. 4 to No. 9 after all but one of its past opponents lost. The defending national champions’ lone defeat came Oct. 17, a 19-15 home loss to Ohio State that snapped a 22-game winning streak. Since then, Curt Cignetti’s team has beaten Michigan and Minnesota in overtime by seven points apiece.

That Ohio State loss carries less weight each week. The Buckeyes are 6-3 and No. 20 after losses to USC and Oregon, a skid that led Paul Finebaum to call them “dead, dead and buried.”

Kanell’s view also lines up with his own top 12. Before Tuesday’s reveal, he ranked undefeated Utah No. 1, and the 9-0 Utes landed at No. 2 behind Georgia.

What’s next for Georgia and Indiana?

The top four teams in the final rankings earn first-round byes whether or not they win a conference title, so every remaining week shapes the bracket for both programs.

Georgia hosts No. 22 Missouri on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, then visits No. 17 South Carolina before closing the regular season against Georgia Tech. Indiana adds a ranked opponent to its resume Saturday when No. 18 USC visits Bloomington.